Mortal Kombat 1 Fires Us Up With New Gameplay Trailer, Story Details, and More

If you’ve been wondering just how Mortal Kombat 1, the latest series title that takes us back to the story’s beginning, would provide for fans, today’s Summer Game Fest has given us a great look with a new gameplay trailer. The video kicked off with characters bantering before seamlessly swapping to the famous 2D plane combat we know and love.

The stage is wide and the fighting looks amazing, with as much juggling and technicality as we’ve come to expect. The combatants change regularly, and we get a look at such fan favourites as Sub-Zero. All the while, cutscenes are regularly put on display that show off just how impressive and versatile the game’s engine seems to be. The Mortal Kombat 1 gameplay trailer is absolutely jam-packed with engrossing details.

“Mortal Kombat 1 releases September 19 across all major platforms…”

But it’s not all carnage, as the video sheds light on some surprising new info. For instance, Sub-Zero and Scorpion are now brothers. Instead of Raiden seemingly lording over the event as per usual, he’s now a human and Liu Kang appears, eyes glowing, to announce that he’s overseeing things as the God of Fire. That’s not all either. Mortal Kombat 1 offers tag-team combat and the ability to call forth special moves from secondary characters called Kameo Fighters. Many of these characters surprisingly can’t be played as, but appear to be nods to classic games.

After the video concluded, series creator Ed Boon emerged to talk a bit more about the game. He made sure to share that Jean-Claude Van Damme will be playing Johnny Cage, contributing his voice and more. Mortal Kombat 1 releases September 19 across all major platforms, so it’ll be very interesting to see more information trickle out in the coming months, especially considering how brutal and detailed the game’s fatalities are. Keep your eyes peeled for more of Sub-Zero freezing people’s heads and Kung Lao violently decapitating people with his hat, as there are sure to be more surprises ahead. Make sure to check out the Mortal Kombat 1 gameplay trailer for yourself, so you don’t miss any of the gory details.