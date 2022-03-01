Twisted Metal TV Series Gets a Full Season Order at Peacock

While it’s been a while since we got a new Twisted Metal game, but the IP is very much alive in the realm of TV which has been picked up by Peacock for a full series, according to Deadline.

The series will star The Falcon and The Winter Soldier lead, Anthony Mackie as John Doe, a milkman with no memory of his past life. The series is set to be a half-an-hour action comedy that will feature savage vehicular combat the franchise is known for, which is being written by Deadpool writers, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions and Universal Television are co-producing the series.

“Twisted Metal has been a global phenomenon for more than 25 years, but it was the creative vision for this live-action adaptation, led by Michael Jonathan Smith, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, that blew us away. Also, Anthony Mackie starring made it undeniable!” NBCUniversal Television and Streaming president of scripted content, Lisa Katz said in a statement.

“This adrenaline-infused comedy series is in expert hands with our partners at Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions and Universal Television, and will be the perfect addition to Peacock as we continue to look for uniquely entertaining programs.”

The series is a part of Sony’s initiative to bring PlayStation franchises to the big and small screen with multiple PlayStation Productions projects in development. Recently, Sony Pictures and the production studio released the long in-development hell film, Uncharted last month.

Other projects on the horizon include the Ghost of Tsushima film and The Last of Us series from HBO, based on the critically acclaimed 2013 game and starring Pedro Pascal as Joel. The series is set to premiere in 2023 while the Twisted Metal series hasn’t confirmed a release window for the streaming service as it just got picked up, so it might come sometime after.

“Twisted Metal is one of PlayStation’s most beloved franchises. We are thrilled to have such an amazing creative team and partners working together who have such passion for this iconic property. We can’t wait for fans to see what we have planned for them,” PlayStation Productions head, Asad Qizilbash said in a statement.