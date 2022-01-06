The Last of Us Remake and Part II Director’s Cut Could Release in 2022

It seems the PS5 Remake of the original The Last of Us game is almost complete and could see a release in the latter half of 2022, according to industry insider Tom Henderson and VGC’s sources.

The project itself hasn’t been officially announced by Sony but Bloomberg reported on its existence back in April of last year. The project was originally an idea to expand upon some of PlayStation’s more successful IPs, the remake was developed by PlayStation’s Visual Arts Service Group which included Michael Mumbauer and a group of 30 developers. The team was switched as a support group before the project moved ownership to the original developer of the PS3 game, Naughty Dog.

Heard from multiple people now that the TLOU remake is nearly finished and could release during the latter half of 2022🧐 pic.twitter.com/ZxmNU7zS9k — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) January 5, 2022

The Last of Us remake has been worked on by the developer since completing The Last of Us Part II, which was released in June 2020. The Last of Us series director, Neil Druckmann revealed during Sony’s CES 2022 conference that Naughty Dog is working on multiple game projects and that they are “dying to share” with fans.

It’s not the only game release from The Last of Us coming this year, Henderson revealed that the studio is also looking to release a director’s cut for The Last of Us Part II. The studio is also working on the game’s delayed online game mode which may have been expanded to its own game as the studio is reportedly developing its “first standalone multiplayer game”.

Sounds like a year for The Last of Us if all three projects release this year, but it doesn’t stop there for the franchise. PlayStation Productions, Sony’s film and TV division for PlayStation’s IPs have been working on adapting the game into a TV series for HBO. The series has started filming in Calgary, Alberta in July 2021 and is expected to wrap in June of this year.

The show is being written by Craig Mazin and Naughty Dog’s Neil Druckmann. The first season will be 10 episodes and is expected to release this year. The Last of Us will see Pedro Pascal as Joel, Bella Ramsey as a teenaged Ellie and will also feature Gabriel Luna as Joel’s younger brother, Tommy.