super mario rpg remake announced, coming later this year

The Super Nintendo classic, Super Mario RPG, is getting a full remake for the Nintendo Switch with updated graphics, and it’s coming out later this year.

Originally released in 1996 for the SNES, Super Mario RPG is getting a remake for the Nintendo Switch, according to the Nintendo Direct that took place today, with a release date of November 17th, 2023. As the first Mario-based RPG, along with it being made in partnership with Final Fantasy developer Square Enix, Super Mario RPG has been a favourite amongst fans and has long been requested for a remake or reboot. The updated graphics look incredible, and fans are sure to be pumped up for this one!

This news comes alongside several other Mario-based announcements, with a new Princess Peach game in the works as well as a Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon remaster for the Nintendo Switch, which will both be released next year. No word as to what kind of game the Princess Peach one will be exactly, but with titles like Super Princess Peach last coming out in 2005, it’s great to see our iconic princess getting a new game of her own as well.

Additionally, the second paid DLC for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope—called the Last Spark Hunter—is out later today, as well as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s Wave 5 DLC showing off new playable characters and tracks. The Nintendo Direct closed with a new 2D Mario game announcement, with Super Mario Bros. Wonder coming out this October.

Super Mario RPG is releasing for Nintendo Switch on November 17th, 2023, with pre-orders available now on the Nintendo eShop. No word as of yet if the game will receive a physical copy, but for now, fans of the SNES classic can get pumped to join Mario, Bowser, Peach, and original characters, Mallow and Geno, in an “RPG filled with twists and turns” for this remake, which will hit the digital shelves later this year.