On MAR10 Day LEGO Announces LEGO Peach and Castle Play Set for August 1st

LEGO enthusiasts will be able to preorder the set starting by visiting LEGO’s website. LEGO Peach will bring her recognizable voice and sound effects. Fans will be able to earn digital coins while discovering various reactions by helping the princess ride the swing set and open gifts. Additionally, Peach will be able to interact with the LEGO Mario and LEGO Luigi figures by connecting through a Bluetooth connection, but it’s only limited by two at a time. The LEGO figures will be able to greet each other, celebrate and team up to defeat enemies while earning bonus digital coins through working together.

Below are all the LEGO Peach sets that were announced on MAR10 Day:

Peach’s Castle Expansion Set – $169.99

Adventures with Peach Starter Course – $59.99

Cat Peach Suit and Frozen Tower Expansion Set – $79.99

Big Spike’s Cloudtop Challenge Expansion Set – $89.99

Yoshi’s Gift House Expansion Set – $29.99

Fuzzy Flippers Expansion Set – $19.99Goomba’s Shoe Expansion Set – $9.99

“Peach is such a fan favourite that we knew we had to add her and the iconic castle to our LEGO Super Mario world. Over the past two years, we’ve focused on helping fans get as creative as possible with their favourite characters, which is why we’ve been gradually building out the universe with more Expansion Sets, Character Packs and Power-Up Packs,” LEGO Group creative lead, Simon Kent, said in a press release.

“Last year, we added a Luigi Starter Course to bring two-player action to life, and now we’re ecstatic that we can further build on the social element of play, by bringing LEGO Peach into the action too. Ready for the spotlight, LEGO Peach will play an important role in joining the famous brothers on their journey to defeat their enemies and earn as many coins as possible in the process, too.”