Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Codename Jade & Nexus Details Out Now

Ubisoft Forward 2023 showcased a lot of Assassin’s Creed news with updates and trailers for Mirage, Codename Jade and Nexus.

As the summer comes begins to heat up, so does the news out of Ubisoft with Assassin’s Creed updates. Ubisoft Forward 2023 revealed some savoury reveals for their mobile game, Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade, and their VR game Assassin’s Creed Nexus. And to top it all off, Assassin’s Creed Mirage got a whole new cinematic trailer and gameplay walkthrough with some more story and gameplay footage.

Assassin’s Creed Nexus will be available on Meta Quest, with no solid release yet. But it showed off some nice first-person assassinations. Players will be taking on three iconic characters: Connor, Ezio and Kassandra form the previous games: AC 2, AC 3, and AC Odyssey. Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade will be a mobile game, which showed off a small cinematic trailer. It will be made in collaboration with Tencent’s Level Infinite. This will be the first mobile entry for the Assassin’s Creed universe. The closed beta registration is open now for iOS and Android before its eventual release date later.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage‘s trailer showed off how players will be taking on a new assassin, Basim, traversing Baghdad and its neighbouring areas. The story trailer pretty much showed off Basim’s skills and the desert environments players will most likely encounter on their adventures.

“In Assassin’s Creed Mirage, you are Basim, a cunning street thief with nightmarish visions, seeking answers and justice. After an act of deadly retribution, Basim flees Baghdad and joins an ancient organization – The Hidden Ones. As he learns their mysterious rituals and powerful tenets, he will hone his unique abilities, discover his true nature, and come to understand a new Creed – one that will change his fate in ways he never could have imagined.” Ubisoft

The gameplay began with some classic parkour skills, along with some skill tree progression shots. Memories seemed to be a major aspect of the game as it gives Basim a new perspective to the assassination attempt the player is trying to execute. Enkidu is Basim’s hawk/falcon…I do not know much about birds but one of those. It looked to be a great feature to add to the classic Eagle Vision mechanic, but from a more top-down view.

The mission the showcase focused on was called “The Concubine”, where the player had to assassinate “the captain.” The weapon wheel featured some cool items like the tiny cherry bombs. More new aspects were some things like the smoke bombs and comboing the use of Enkidu’s vision, and Eagle Vision.

The CEO and founder Yves Guillemot also spoke on the “amazing gameplay” shown at the event today. Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be out on October 12.