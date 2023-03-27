Ubisoft Bows Out of E3 2023 to Host Own Live Event

Ubisoft has announced its decision to withdraw from the E3 2023, opting instead to host its own live event to showcase its upcoming projects and game releases.

Ubisoft’s departure from the long-standing E3 event marks a significant shift in the gaming landscape, as E3 has been the primary platform for developers and publishers to announce and demonstrate their latest products for over two decades. The annual event, organized by the Entertainment Software Association (ESA), has been struggling in recent years with dwindling attendance and several high-profile departures, such as Sony Interactive Entertainment, Microsoft, and Electronic Arts, to name a few.

According to recent reports from Video Games Chronicle and GameSpot, in lieu of attending E3 2023, Ubisoft will host a live event called Ubisoft Forward on June 12 in Los Angeles, California, designed to engage audiences and showcase the company’s upcoming projects in a more immersive and interactive format.

Ubisoft’s decision to host its own event reflects a growing trend among large gaming companies, who are increasingly opting to showcase their products and announcements through individual live streams and events, allowing them more control over the presentation and messaging. This shift has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced many events, including E3, to be held virtually in 2020 and 2021, thus demonstrating the viability of online showcases.

While the impact of Ubisoft’s withdrawal on E3’s future remains to be seen, the ESA has expressed its commitment to hosting a “reimagined” event in 2023, focusing on delivering a unique and engaging experience for fans, developers, and industry professionals alike. The organization remains optimistic about E3’s ability to adapt and evolve in response to changing industry trends and market dynamics.

Nevertheless, the departure of Ubisoft from the E3 roster raises questions about the long-term viability of the event, as major players in the gaming industry continue to forge their own paths in terms of marketing and product promotion. E3 will need to innovate and find new ways to stay relevant in a rapidly changing landscape where individual showcases and online events are becoming the norm.

For fans of Ubisoft, the announcement of the Ubisoft Forward event offers an exciting opportunity to get an in-depth look at the company’s upcoming games and projects, delivered directly from the source. As the gaming industry continues to evolve, it will be interesting to see how E3 and other major events adapt to retain their position as key players in the global gaming community.