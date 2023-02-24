Rumour: Sony Planning Exciting Pre-E3 PlayStation Showcase

Now that the first Sony State of Play of 2023 has come and gone, PlayStation is looking to the future, and during the Game Mess Decides podcast, speculation arrived at a pre-E3 showcase.

Every day the internet is filled with rumours about favourite gaming companies or announcements that fans “wish” would happen that are peddled as rumours. On Thursday night’s episode of the Game Mess Decides podcast, Jeff Grubb and Mike Minotti delved into a number of potential Sony-related rumours that could carry weight. The hosts of the podcast speculated that “Castlevania is the furthest along” when referring to Konami rumours that are headlined by Castlevania and the Metal Gear Solid series. The lengthy podcast can be found below.

The hosts talked about possible directions the Castlevania series could go, a possible remake of Metal Gear Solid 3, and moved on to a state of play recap. Here they knocked on the door of PlayStation rumors. Apparently, the big PlayStation showcase that was supposed to happen in 2022 has been pushed back to a later date, and that’s what the hosts discuss. The speculation continues with the hosts coming to the conclusion that Sony will unleash a massive showcase before E3, around June 2023, that will push the PlayStation 5 into its ‘second phase.’

While exciting titles such as Street Fighter 6 and Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League are on the horizon and received airtime during Thursday’s State of Play, the rumour mill continues to churn with fan speculation. Jeff Grubb has been on the money before with rumours, correctly speculating a Silent Hill 2 remake was in the works before the official announcement, so it remains to be seen whether he will strike gold twice or not. No official announcements have been made just yet regarding the alleged showcase, so fans should take the rumours with a grain of salt until a formal announcement is made.