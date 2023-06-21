Nintendo Direct June 2023 – It’s All Here!

As Summer Game Fest 2023 winds down, a new Nintendo Direct was announced yesterday, and here are all Nintendo’s announcements in one spot.

The Nintendo Direct for June 2023 opened without introduction and jumped straight into Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero. Its two parts, The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk, are standalone expansions, and the latter takes trainers to the Blueberry Academy in the middle of the ocean. Numerous things were shown in the new trailer, including new outfit choices for Trainers, new characters to meet, and most importantly, the new Pokémon. Of course, this includes legendaries. Returning Pokémon from the Hoenn Region were featured, such as Milotic and Poochyena, who are not normally native to Paldea.

Part One – The Teal Mask, releases in Fall 2023, and Part Two – The Indigo Disk, releases in Winter 2023. New event info was also given to trainers, and it can be seen below, featuring Gimmighoul in its previously unobtainable Shiny variant.

The Nintendo Direct then introduced a slew of new games and trailers to raise excitement for upcoming releases headed to Nintendo Switch.

Sonic Superstars

A new trailer for the previously announced 2D side-scrolling Sonic Superstars was shown, featuring four playable characters Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy Rose. For the first time in the series, a local four-player co-op has also been implemented. Sonic Superstars races to Switch in Fall 2023.

Palia

A new free-to-play adventure sim was then announced at the Nintendo Direct, which features light combat elements and online co-op in what appears to be Stardew Valley crossed over with MMO elements—available Holiday 2023.

Persona 5 Tactica

The previously announced Persona 5 Tactica was given a new trailer at the Nintendo Direct, thus confirming its release on the Nintendo Switch. Fans were introduced to the new character Erina who appears to play a major role in the overarching narrative. The fusion ability also returns in Persona 5 Tactica, allowing players to mix and mash Personas at will. The Compendium opens on November 17.

Mythforce

A first-person roguelike adventure sees the player inserted into a Saturday morning cartoon. Up to four players can jump in at once when Mythforce launches later in 2023.

Splatoon 3

Squids were introduced to a brand new Splatfest, which will see a new king of ice cream flavours crowned! The Splatfest will occur on July 14 until July 16, and favourite flavours Vanilla, Strawberry and Mint Chip will fight for the number one spot.

Detective Pikachu Returns

A brand new trailer for the Detective Pikachu sequel was shown, titled Detective Pikachu Returns. Sidekick Tim also returns to solve mysteries at a TBD release date.

Super Mario RPG

The Square Enix/Nintendo mashup, Super Mario RPG returns from 1996 with a complete overhaul of graphics. The title lands on November 17.

Princess Peach was also teased to have a new untitled game, and the previously 3DS exclusive, Luigi’s Mansion Dark Moon will receive a Switch port. Both of these titles will launch in 2024.

Batman Arkham Trilogy

The Rocksteady Studios Batman Arkham series comes to the Nintendo Switch, including all of its DLC in one package. The Nintendo Direct says fans can relive or experience the saga for the first time in the Batman Arkham Trilogy set to launch this Fall 2023.

Gloomhaven

Lead mercenaries with tactical prowess in Gloomhaven, based on the popular board game. Over 17 characters can be chosen when Gloomhaven launches on September 17.

Just Dance 2024

The Ubisoft dance series, Just Dance 2024, also arrived for the Nintendo Direct, featuring new music and dances when it launches in October.

Silent Hope

An action RPG with seven heroes by XSEED Games has been revealed. Light farming mechanics and crafting systems will help players advance. Guided by a mysterious princess, fans can dive into Silent Hope on October 3.

The Nintendo Direct then unleashed rapid-fire trailers for more games, with Fae Farm being announced to launch as a console exclusive for the Nintendo Switch on September 8. Then, a new Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbo Charged trailer showed split-screen co-op and track-building capabilities. A new title, the chaotic Manic Mechanics, was also given a trailer which can be seen below.

DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Dark Prince

A new Dragon Quest was announced at the Nintendo Direct, allowing fans to play an antagonist point-of-view, control monsters, and fuse them!

Pikmin 4

The new trailer for Pikmin 4 at the Nintendo Direct for June 2023 showed the player’s ability to customize their very own Rescue Corp member, completely outfitted in what can be described as Olimar couture. Ochi is a new addition to the Pikmin formula, a canine companion that has floating buoyancy to keep Rescue Corps members on the right path. Interestingly enough, the trailer even showed Pikmin finding an entire Gameboy Advance SP console. Dandori Battles were also shown, where Rescue Corp members will have to face off against other, fuzzier Rescue Corp adversaries for the right to save fallen comrades.

For the first time in series history, Pikmin 4 lets rescue members adventure at night, and a brand new Glow Pikmin is introduced. Fans can get their hands on Pikmin 4 on July 21.

In a surprise announcement at the Nintendo Direct, HD versions of the original Pikmin and Pikmin 2 will be made available for Nintendo Switch later today.

Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1

Metal Gear is back, and it’s on the Nintendo Switch! The original Metal Gear Solid Trilogy, complete with more additional content, is added, including graphic novels. The mission starts on October 24.

A Nintendo Switch port for Vampire Survivors has been confirmed at the Nintendo Direct. With four-player local co-op, survival starts on August 17.

Headbangers Rhythm Royale

The newest Team 17 title sees players enter the down of a pigeon in this rhythm battle royale game announced at the Nintendo Direct. Lands on October 31.

Penny’s Big Breakaway

A new 3d platformer from the makers of Sonic Mania is making its way to the Nintendo Switch, with a brand new mascot called Penny in tow—breakaway in early 2024.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Wave 5

New characters Petey Piranha, Wiggler, and Kamek are being added to the ongoing kart racer, along with new courses and antics! Wave 5 launches this summer.

Star Ocean The Second Story R

The previously leaked Star Ocean sequel remaster has been confirmed, and players can choose between Claude and Reina, which can alter the storyline events. The Live a Live/Octopath Traveler pixel art style can be seen all over this remaster when it launches on November 2.

WarioWare Move It!

Over 200 microgames are included in this Smooth Moves seeming sequel. Players need two joy cons each to use their entire body in order to make it through these microgames. It launches on November 3.

New The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom amiibo, Ganondorf and Zelda were announced. Functionality wasn’t confirmed, but the amiibo will launch later in the Holiday season of 2023.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Nintendo Direct for June 2023 closed out with a huge bang, as a new 2D platforming Super Mario title was saved as the last announcement. Super Mario Bros. Wonder was announced, and it’s a Super Mario fever dream that even sees the plumber don the gray of an elephant in the trailer. Daisy, Luigi, Yoshi, Toad and, of course, Super Mario himself will be featured as playable in this new platforming title launching on October 20.

That just about wraps up the Nintendo Direct for June 2023. Fans can swing to the official Nintendo YouTube account to watch the entire thing.