Embracer Group Developing Five New Lord Of The Rings Games With 31 AAA Games In Total

While Embracer Group continues to buy up IPs and studios, their output is starting to hit massive levels with 224 games in development, 31 of which are AAA in size and five that are from The Lord of the Rings universe.

The big news coming out of Embracer Group’s financial statements for last year is all of the gigantic numbers surrounding the number of games the company is currently working on for release over the next several years, with hundreds of games in development across all of their studios.

While this shouldn’t be a huge surprise after buying up tons of talented studios, merging with Gearbox, and buying some of the biggest and most-popular IPs out there, it is still pretty jaw-dropping to see written on paper.

Touting 31 AAA games, which the company defines as one with over 100 full-time developers at the peak development phase, notable or significant marketing budgets, and expected sales of two million units at a minimum, Embracer Group is bringing a ton of titles over the next few years.

In the near future, 94 games are in the pipeline for FY 23/24, four of which are AAA projects. The rest are a mixture of AA, A, and indie games, major DLC, and port projects or new platforms.

Some of the most exciting news out of all of the numbers being thrown around is the number of titles coming from The Lord of the Rings universe, with five LOTR games in the works at Embracer, planned for release in the financial year 2023/2024. One of these projects is most likely The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, which is in production at Daedalic Entertainment, from which Embracer Group will receive royalties on.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

While these five The Lord of the Rings games haven’t all been announced, the report notes that the acquisition of Middle-Earth Enterprises has “generated a lot of interest among both internal and external partners for The Lord of the Rings IP, across different media formats.”