The Top PC Components from be quiet!

There are a few brands that are always a part of the CGMagazine process when we look to build a new PC, but be quiet! manages to make the cut a lot of the time. With so many options in the market, it is hard to know what is worth the investment compared to what is overpriced or simply can’t live up to the hype. This is true of all the tech we test here, but it is even more so when it comes to PC parts, especially when you need to make sure it works, be that for gaming or creative based jobs.

This is why we thought it was about time to dive into some of the parts that are currently at use in CGMagazine computers, either in office or with our writers, and why we consider these so vital for new builds. With such a wide range of products, we had to narrow it down. These are a solid starting point, especially if you want to get into PC building or just want to give your rig an upgrade.

Starting things off, we wanted to look at the case options from the brand, and why be quiet! delivers fantastic value in their case ranges. We at CGMagazine love what be quiet! brought to the table with the Dark Base 700. It is one of the more premium offerings we have tested that packs the options in to build a computer that is uniquely yours.

The be quiet! DARK BASE 700 is an outstanding choice for any gaming enthusiast or new PC builders who want to build a system that can handle everything they throw at it. With a sleek black finish and a glass front panel, the DARK BASE 700 is ready to take on whatever your rig throws at it. And if you’re not satisfied with what you’ve built, simply remove the panels and replace them with new ones.

While there are several approaches to keeping your CPU at peak performance, fans and air remain the most common and effective. In spite of our extensive testing of competing products, we have concluded that the new Dark Rock Pro 4 is the superior choice for a creator or gaming PC. Considering the high power consumption of the CPU cooler, we were pleasantly surprised by how quiet it was during testing at CGMagazine.

The Dark Rock Pro 4 provides excellent thermal performance, despite its quiet operation. The Dark Rock Pro 4 was put through its paces by our multicore test setup, and it performed admirably throughout. The Dark Rock Pro was able to keep temperatures low enough under heavy load that throttling was avoided, making it a great choice for getting the most out of a brand-new system in any endeavour, be it content creation or immersive gaming.

While many people neglect it, the PSU is one of the most important components for a new or current build. The power supply ensures everything is running smoothly and delivers the needed energy to the parts that need it the most. A PSU that does not meet your PC’s needs will lead to issues with performance and could potentially cause major issues down the line.

In terms of power, be quiet! has put together a system that is both dependable and inexpensive, not to mention straightforward to set up. Its 1000-Watt power supply should be more than enough for even the most complex creator project, and the design is straightforward. Especially around the 1000-Watt mark, there are a few slightly higher-end alternatives available, but they come at a hefty price and don’t offer much more than the standard models. In the CGM offices, we have discovered that be quiet! PSUs are the most reliable and effective for our editing machines, providing stable power that is capable of handling even the most complex CPU and GPU configurations.

While most motherboards at the higher price points will include heatsinks specifically made to keep your NVMe SSD’s cool even under heavy load, not everyone has this luxury, that is where a solution like the be quiet! BZ003 MC1 M.2 SSD Cooler comes in handy.

It is a very simple installation and once it is done, you will see the heat disperse, keeping the SSD cool, and data secure. It is an age-old technology, but one that works, and works well. I was personally impressed with how easy the process was. Be quiet! Knew what they were doing with the BZ003 MC1 M.2 SSD Cooler, and it delivers fantastic results even at a relatively affordable sub-$20 price tag.

What is even more exciting for console owners is the BZ003 MC1 is a heatsink that can be connected to your SSD to your PS5 as expandable storage. It features an integrated heat pipe to allow for further cooling performance. This cooling allows the attached drive to operate at full performance for an extended period of time without throttling the drive. So even if you can’t find one of the SDD’s from our list with a heatsink pre-installed, as long as it is fast enough, this cooler is a tremendous option.