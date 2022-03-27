The Best Ssds For Your Ps5

With the update of being able to upgrade the storage on your PS5 console, there are many manufacturers out there making SSDs compatible with the Sony console. There are a few requirements that Sony specifies for the drive to work, such as a sequential read speed of 5500MB/s, 250 GB – 4 TB of storage space, and more.

Adding a new SSD to the console is a very simple process, and usually isn’t more than a couple of steps. We’ve gathered some of the best ones available from a variety of manufacturers and price points to make your decision-making process that much easier.

Check out the list below to see which SSD for your PS5 is best for you:

The be quiet! BZ003 MC1 Pro is a heatsink that can be connected to your SSD to your PS5 as expandable storage. It features an integrated heat pipe to allow for further cooling performance. This cooling allows the attached drive to operate at full performance for an extended period of time without throttling the drive.

Priced at $33.91, this is a good option if you already have a PS5-compatible drive without a heatsink attached.

We love WD for their PC Solid State Drives, and the WD_BLACK SN850 is no different. Compatible with your PS5 via the heatsink model, the WD_Black SN850 is available in up to 2 TB of storage, making sure you can store all your games.

With read and write speeds of 7000MB/s and 5300MB/s respectively, load times are kept to a minimum. RGB lighting for use in your PC, controlled through the WD_BLACK Dashboard gives you another level of customization.

The XPG ATOM 50 SSD comes in a variety of storage sizes from 250 GB to 4 TB, so there’s always plenty of space for game storage on your PS5. With read/write speeds of 5000/4500MB/s respectively, this drive will always keep you in the game by keeping load times to a minimum.

With PC compatibility and a 5-year warranty, the XPG ATOM 50 is a great option for those looking to upgrade their hard drive.

Impressive read/write speeds (7400/6800MB/s) and temperature reducing qualities of up to 30% puts the XPG GAMMIX S70 above most other PCIe Gen3 SSDs. The XPG GAMMIX S70 sports the latest PCIe Gen4 interface, allowing for up to two times faster read/write when compared to PCIe Gen3 SSDs. Not only that, but it is also compatible with PCIe 3.0!

With a maximum storage capacity of 2 TB, the XPG GAMMIX S70 will help you make sure there is always space for your newest games on the console. Priced at $329.99 CAD, the XPG GAMMIX S70 is the second-most expensive option on our list here but seems well worth the price. A 5-year manufacturer warranty rounds out the XPG GAMMIX S70 on a high.

Corsair are pretty well known for their PC components and making the leap to PS5-compatible SSDs is a step in the right direction. Enter the MP600 CORE 2 TB SSD. The 2 TB capacity is pretty standard for this list and is plenty of space to store your games and screenshots/videos on the console.

Priced at $179.99 CAD, it is the least expensive item on the list, so if you are on a budget and still want to increase the storage of your PS5, then the MP600 CORE is a good option for you.

Seagate are well known for their hard drives, and the PS5-compatible FireCuda 530 4 TB is one of the absolute best that are available right now. The staggering 4 TB of storage will take a Herculean effort to fill so you can rest assured it can handle what you throw at it. Read/write speeds are in the upper echelon as well, at 7300MB/s, twice as fast as PCIe Gen3 M.2 NVMe drives and up to 12x faster than standard SATA SSDs.

The FireCuda 530 4 TB is by far the most expensive option on the list, selling for $1079.99 CAD, so make sure this is the one you want before splashing the cash down. Easy, drop-in installation with no additional parts required makes this a tough choice to pass up.

The Aorus Gen4 7000s SSD rounds out our list strongly, with a PS5-ready SSD that features a sequential read speed of 7000MB/s, far exceeding the required speeds for the console of 5500MB/s. Available in a 1 TB or a 2 TB option, the Gen4 7000s will help you keep your favourite games ready-to-go when you are.

The Gen4 7000s features aluminium heat spreaders with a nanocarbon coating to improve heat dissipation from the drive and assists in preventing throttling due to heat accumulation. Priced at $274.66 and $433.99 CAD for the 1 TB and 2 TB respectively, for the speeds available, the Gen4 7000s looks to be good value for money.