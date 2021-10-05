Acer Announces New Sustainability Focused Laptop, Aspire Vero With Windows 11

Along with the Aspire Vero, Acer announced their other popular notebooks will receive Windows 11 upgrades, the Nitro 5 and the Swift 5.

Acer is a leading computer company with surprising technical specs at very consumer-friendly prices based on the market. Their new laptop ups the ante, however, by being their first sustainable laptop made from recycled materials.

The Aspire Vero notebook is now available in North America and comes equipped with the new Windows 11 to optimize functionality. The notebook is bristling with high functionality as it’s outfitted with a Gen 11 Intel Core processor, with Intel Iris Xe graphics3 to make the display crystal clear. The Aspire Vero coincides with Acer’s Earthion mission to develop and create products that revolve around a sustainable future.

With a sleek design, the Aspire Vero shows that devices can be sustainable and pretty to look at. The Aspire boasts EPEAT Silver-certification, which means it meets many environmental criteria, which include

substance management, materials selection, product longevity, packaging, carbon footprint, and corporate environmental performance.

Vice President of Product Marketing, Acer America’s Chris Chiang stated “Acer is proud to align with Microsoft, so our customers can immediately take advantage of the modern, serene design of Windows 11 that helps them do more with their PC,” in relation to the new Windows 11 functionality of their devices, “Our Vero product line was thoughtfully designed under the umbrella of our Earthion mission’s focus on environmentally-sound production, product, and packaging. We’re excited to deliver a product that showcases what can be done to reduce the environmental impact of PCs.”

Acer Aspire Vero has flipped R and E keys to outline the green message it conveys.

On top of this exciting announcement, two other laptops were shown to include Windows 11 functionality in future models with the Swift 5 and Nitro 5 laptops. While the Swift 5 is based on consumer travelling and the long haul, the Windows 11 models will ensure consumers get power with the thin and lightweight convenience of Swift. The design is also energy conducive as well, promising 17-day battery life. At only 2.29 lbs, this is an ideal laptop to trek around with.

Swift 5

The Nitro 5 trades in the light frame of the Swift, and focuses on power, as the two new models that come preloaded with Windows 11 also, and showing off a 144hz display means that this laptop will allow gamers to play with the utmost clarity. Functionality with popular peripherals such as the NVIDIA GTX 1650 or RTX 3050Ti GPU, make this affordable laptop a gamer’s choice.

Acer also allows current generation owners of their laptops to install free Windows 11 upgrades, directions and information can be found here. Any and all other information regarding this exciting new foray into sustainability and Acer’s line of products can be found on their website.