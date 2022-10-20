Alan Wake Remastered Gets a Nintendo Switch Surprise Launch

Alan Wake Remastered was released for Nintendo Switch today with a special discount on the Nintendo eShop.

For any newcomers, Alan Wake Remastered is a survival game about Alan Wake, a best-selling crime fiction author, who is trying to solve the mystery behind his wife’s disappearance. The truly thrilling part of Alan’s story is how his concept of reality is at risk which can lead to horror coming from any corner of the game.

Bright Falls, where fiction blends with reality and the Dark Presence has taken hold. An ideal Halloween escape, you might say.



Great, because Alan Wake Remastered is out now on Nintendo Switch at a 20% discount!



Whatever you do, stay in the light 🔦 #AlanWake pic.twitter.com/ZWkpkAYn0L — Alan Wake (@alanwake) October 20, 2022 twitter.com

The version on Nintendo Switch has been described as better suited for new gamers who haven’t played Alan Wake before. If the trailer wasn’t enough to persuade gamers, then the 20% discount through Nintendo eShop might convince them.

The game follows Alan in Bright Falls and Cauldron Lake, which is something we have not seen before. The experience should entice new and old players to get ready for more of Alan Wake, as the game includes two additional expansions: The Signal and The Writer. “The tense, episodic story is packed with unexpected twists, heart-stopping cliffhangers, and intense bursts of combat where it takes more than bullets to banish the darkness.”

The reason behind the Alan Wake remastering for Nintendo Switch may have something to do with AMCs announcement that they will be tackling a new television Alan Wake TV show, but more details have yet to be released.

Alan Wake Remastered on the PS5 was extremely well-received, with our review giving it a 9/10 saying, “Although some visual and design elements feel a bit dated, Alan Wake Remastered is the definitive version of an all-time classic horror game.” Hopefully the Nintendo Switch version will be able to live up to the same hype.

Alan Wake Remastered is now available on Nintendo Switch for $39.99 regularly. Grab it right now with the 20% discount for $31.99.