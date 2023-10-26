Arizona Sunshine 2 Release Date & Explosive Gameplay Trailer Revealed

The sequel to one of the first VR FPS titles, Arizona Sunshine 2, has dropped a vicious new gameplay trailer today and Vertigo Games has also given fans a release date.

Seven years after the launch of the original Arizona Sunshine, Vertigo Games has become a staple developer in the VR landscape, launching numerous innovative VR titles like Hellsweeper VR since 2016. Today, they’ve unleashed a horde of zombies into the wild with a new action-packed gameplay trailer (courtesy of IGN) for the sequel Arizona Sunshine 2, and fans can see it below.

The trailer (like the preview last month) shows the improvements Vertigo has made to the framework of the sequel. This time, fans have a mighty K9 companion named Buddy to accompany them on the hunt for Patient Zero in a quest for justice. While yes, you can pet Buddy, and yes, you are able to shove grenades into the mouths of zombies, Vertigo has pulled out all the stops to give fans a zombie-killing experience with variety.

Arizona Sunshine 2 allows the player to wield impactful melee weapons, flamethrowers, revolvers (did I mention flamethrowers?), and even Fred’s arms can be used to toy with the brainless undead. Vertigo Games has also detailed numerous bonuses fans can snag for preordering the title.

Arizona Sunshine 2 Release Date & Preorder Info

Arizona Sunshine 2 is available for pre-order starting today as a Standard Edition for $49.99 USD and a Deluxe Edition for $59.99 USD.

The standard preorders include the Biker Bark Vest, Worker Watch, and Ducky Weapon Charm in-game exclusive bonuses, to add some flair to Arizona Sunshine 2.

The deluxe is now available at a 10% pre-order discount and it includes everything in the Standard Edition, plus more. Fans can get the Freddy Hands Skin, Doggy Weapon Charm, and Undead Buddy Skin to turn your loyal four-legged friend into an undead killing machine (in looks only of course).

Arizona Sunshine 2 launches on December 7, and fans can take a look at CGMagazine’s hands-on preview last month for more info.