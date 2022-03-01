Back 4 Blood Announces Tunnels of Terror Expansion, Launching April 12th

Developer Turtle Rock Studios says that over 10 million players dove into the Left 4 Dead spiritual successor, Back 4 Blood on consoles and to celebrate has announced that the upcoming Tunnels of Terror expansion will release on April 12th.

The upcoming release will be Back 4 Blood‘s first major downloadable expansion following exactly six months after its original release. The expansion will be available at no extra cost for purchasers of the Back 4 Blood: Ultimate Edition, Back 4 Blood: Deluxe Edition and Back 4 Blood Annual Pass; the expansion will also be available as a standalone purchase as well.

“To achieve such a milestone in the short time since the launch of Back 4 Blood is a historic event for our studio and this franchise. As we look ahead, we’re excited to keep the momentum going with our upcoming expansion, Tunnels of Terror, which will offer more cooperative content for fans to continue cleansing the world of the Ridden,” Turtle Rock Studios president and general manager, Steve Goldstein said in a press release.

Tunnels of Terror will be coming to Fort Hope on April 12th, 2022. Here's a little sneak peek on what to look forward to! pic.twitter.com/AOrigv2UuK — Back 4 Blood (@back4blood) March 1, 2022

The expansion teams up to four players as they dive into new Ridden Hives PvE cooperative activity where players “explore seven different dungeons full of labyrinthine tunnels below the depths of Evansburgh.” It won’t be that easy to claim exclusive loot in the mode as a landmine-setting Urchins, monstrous Shredders, damage-dealing Rippers and a new Ridden type, Warped Ridden will get in your way which will also be available in PvP Swarm mode.

Other new additions include new playable Cleaners which include Sharice, an axe-wielding firefighter and Heng, a tough-as-nails, no-nonsense restaurateur. Also included in the expansions are eight exclusive character skins, seven new legendary weapons, 12 new weapon skins, new cards, and more. Turtle Rock Studios notes that the expansion will not feature any “microtransactions of any kind, cosmetic or otherwise, added to the game as part of this expansion or any future content update.”

Back 4 Blood launched back in October and is currently available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S via Xbox Game Pass.