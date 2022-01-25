Final Fantasy Creator Reveals his Final Fantasy XIV Clothing label, Plus Patch 6.08 and New Sales

The original Final Fantasy creator, Hironobu Sakaguchi, has revealed on Twitter that he has started his own clothing brand inside the popular MMO Final Fantasy XIV, oh, and it’s called ‘Saka GUCCI’ which is just brilliant name.

Sakaguchi has been getting into the MMO as of late. His weaver class, lalafell character, is currently at level 90. This has led the Final Fantasy creator down a rabbit hole of crafting items. Final Fantasy XIV doesn’t allow players to create custom designs, but players that create and sell crafted designs will feature their name.

This means the items created by the man himself will feature the ‘sakaGUCCI’ label which will make the designs more valuable to collectors. Sakaguchi is asking players to not sell any of his label-crafted items on the marketplace, instead, glamour them, so they can not be traded to keep the items from being traded.

“Brand ‘sakaGUCCI’ [has] started! For the time being, we have released the first product in the market. First of all, we matched it to the highest price in the market. I’m sorry, I’m running out of money,” Sakaguchi revealed in a tweet.

“Since then, I have been delusional about how interesting it is to sell the asking price directly with a limited number.”

Final Fantasy XIV recently released its 6.08 patch which brings no major gameplay changes to the game but a number of the game’s jobs have received increases to numerous abilities, Those jobs that saw the most changes include Paladin, Dragoon, Ninja, Samurai, Dancer, Warrior, Monk, Machinist, Black Mage, and Summoner.

The patch, however, introduces the long-in-development Oceanian Data Center, Materia. The new addition will excitingly see the return of Final Fantasy XIV on sale digitally, which comes a month after Square Enix took the game off sale due to overloading demand following the launch of the Endwalker expansion.

Currently, the Starter and Complete editions of the game are now available through digital stores while the free trial is still suspended. Square Enix says “the [free trial] situation will be monitored regularly to identify a time in which registrations can be reopened.” Square Enix adds that this is just the first part of Final Fantasy XIV‘s ongoing global server expansion and is committed to adding more servers over the next 18 months.

Square Enix says the new Oceanian Data Center will improve latency and performance for players in Australia, New Zealand, and parts of South and Southeast Asia. The data center’s five new servers are named after in-game Primals from the Heavensward expansion including Bismarck, Ravana, Sephirot, Sophia, and Zurvan