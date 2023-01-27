Players Are Having Serious Trouble With Goldeneye 007’s Controls on Switch

Goldeneye 007 is easily one of the most influential shooters of all time, but the recently-released Nintendo Switch remaster is running into a bit of trouble, as players find its controls wildly unintuitive.

Released on January 27, if you boot up Goldeneye 007, you might find that it feels quite a bit worse to play than you remember. The problem is that Goldeneye is essentially using its classic control scheme, but mapping that to a modern controller, resulting in weird things like the left stick being used to move forward and backward, while the right stick strafes and looks, instead of simply mapping all movement to the left stick.

Goldeneye 007 was released years before console shooter control schemes were modernized. Since Halo’s release in 2001, most console shooters have used nearly the same control scheme in terms of movement being mapped to the left stick and aiming being mapped to the right. Although most players might not know, interestingly, you could use two controllers at once while playing Goldeneye on Nintendo 64, meaning you technically could have a dual-stick setup.

Recommended Goldeneye 007 configurations for the best modern FPS settings on Switch are below! pic.twitter.com/mSZuGZSIld — tee (@teebeeYT) January 27, 2023

The good news is that there does seem to be a fix, of sorts, for the archaic controls. Users like @teebeeYT on Twitter have posted images of the setup, which you can see above, but for the sake of convenience, you can also see the optimal changes below.

Remap ZR to function as ZL

Remap ZL to function as L

Remap L to work as B

Remap R to work as A

Once in a mission, choose the 1.2 Solitaire control option

These changes should make the game far more playable on Switch, and it’s still possible some kind of patch could be released in the future to update the controls further.

Goldeneye 007 remastered is currently available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S with Xbox Game Pass, and on Nintendo Switch with Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass.