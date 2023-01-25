Goldeneye 007 Makes Its Nintendo Switch Online Debut This Week

The N64 Classic — Goldeneye 007 — is finally making its way onto Nintendo Switch systems everywhere for those Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers!

Nintendo continues to add to its online subscription offerings with a new Nintendo 64 game coming to market after being announced back in September. On January 27th — this Friday — you’ll get to hop back into James Bond’s most highly-regarded video game adaptation of all time, Goldeneye 007.

Goldeneye 007 has been considered the father of all first-person shooters by some, and at the very least, as the first time you argued with your friends in the basement over screen-peaking. While that won’t be as much of an issue now with the added widescreen and multiplayer options and online play, this shooter classic should still offer just as much good old-fashioned fun and nostalgia as ever.

While Nintendo Switch Online has its fans and those that feel like the services offered still aren’t up to par, the games on offer continue to ramp up, albeit at a slower pace than most would prefer. Regardless, seeing this title finally make its way onto the Nintendo Switch feels great and is exciting for all looking to return to the suit — shaken, not stirred.

Enter a world of espionage as Bond in GoldenEye 007. Your covert operation to stop the GoldenEye weapon satellite spans the globe – you’ll infiltrate underground bases, charge through a military train and slink around the depths of a jungle. Along the way, M will brief you on your objectives and Q Branch will support your efforts with an array of gadgets, but the ultimate success of this mission is yours alone. Save the day, then go for the gold in spy-vs-spy action locally or online in the four-player multiplayer mode and enjoy round after round of first-person competitive action. Nintendo

Due to Xbox’s ownership of the IP, with Goldeneye 007’s inclusion on Rare Replay and Xbox Game Pass, it wasn’t a sure thing to see the former N64 title (with a fancy new controller and all) on a Nintendo system again, but luckily, Xbox and Nintendo continue to play nice with some classics and collaborations.