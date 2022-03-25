Gran Turismo 7 Developers Apologize For Big Issues And Inform Fans On Planned Updates

Developer Polyphony Digital posted a blog earlier this morning about the future of Gran Turismo 7, while also addressing the issues that have been plaguing the title.

With many issues lingering in the Gran Turismo 7 experience, President of Polyphony Digital and the Creator of Gran Turismo, Kazunori Yamauchi, penned a blog today, in an effort to inform fans of the happenings behind the screen on GT7 development updates.

Gran Turismo 7

This comes directly on the heels of an unfortunate month for the title that saw a huge outage take the game offline for over a 24-hour period. The rollout of update 1.07 faced a huge fan backlash and saw an upheaval of review bombs on the Metacritic website due to the title being rendered unplayable for that time period.

The blog addressing these issues came out of the gate quickly apologizing with Yamauchi stating

“Thank you for your continued support and feedback on Gran Turismo 7, your voices have not gone unheard. I would like to apologize for the frustration and confusion caused last week with our patch updates which resulted in, not only a server outage but also adjustments to the in-game economy which were made without a clear explanation to our community,” – Playstation Blog

In regard to the massive server outages and issues, players have had with the in-game economy adjustments. Players of GT7 are also set to receive a non-paid 1 million Cr. Package available to those affected by the issues thus far. This only applies to those who have scooped a copy of GT7 prior to today, and players can claim the bonus until April 25th, in a goodwill gesture to fans.

Gran Turismo 7 isn’t finished yet with updates to improve the player experience, as an announcement of upcoming fixes to be implemented is also detailed in the blog. A ‘considerable patch’ will be released at the beginning of April, aiming to fix the game’s economy permanently.

There are also numerous other fixes in the barrel for Gran Turismo 7, as many of them are in the works and will arrive prior to April, including the addition of more cars for fans to drive, course layout adjustments, and ‘other fixes.’

Gran Turismo 7 Beginning of April Update Details

Increase rewards in the events in the latter half of the World Circuits by approximately 100% on average.

Addition of high rewards for clearing the Circuit Experience in all Gold/All Bronze results.

Increase of rewards in Online Races.

Include a total of eight new one-hour Endurance Race events to Missions. These will also have higher reward settings.

Increase the upper limit of non-paid credits in player wallets from 20M Cr. to 100M Cr.

Increase the quantity of Used and Legend cars on offer at any given time.

The blog concluded with an outline for future updates that are in the works but have no concrete scheduled timeframe. These include a car selling option, the addition of time trials, endurance races, and the inclusion of time rewards for the live service.

Fans of GT7 can rest easier now knowing Polyphony Digital is addressing issues afflicting the racing sim, especially those that are big fan problems, and more details surrounding the PlayStation title can be found over on the GT7 website.