Hades 2 Roadmap Reveals A Lengthy Stay In Early Access

Hades 2 previews have hit the internet in droves since last week, and while everyone seems to be enjoying their bite-sized sample playing as the new character Melinoë, it still has a ways to go.

Although Supergiant Games’ Hades 2 has gone into early access, and previews have hit the internet on the release of the newest build, a road map has been given to players regarding when to expect new updates for early access. In terms of real-time, the road map appears to infer that the early access period will be much longer than what fans expected, considering the new layer of polish Hades 2 has on it since the initial gameplay preview back in April. Below is the roadmap as it appears in the early access period.

With the header “COMING SOON,” SuperGiant assures players they want to make Hades 2 “the biggest, most replayable, most feature-rich game we’ve made yet” before the rest of the information is presented. There are currently three regions in the early access test, and the roadmap suggests the team wants to add a new region “later this year.” Before previews on Hades 2 were released this month, SuperGiant also patched the game with a large update, adding new biomes and weapons to gameplay.

Thank you for playing HADES II in Early Access!! Steam Deck owners, we're pleased to note the game is Verified @OnDeck!#HadesGame #Hades2 pic.twitter.com/S9z3co7MqH — Supergiant Games (@SupergiantGames) May 7, 2024

Hades 2 V.09017 has brought new areas to the game already, and SuperGiant wants to allow more ways to customize the hub zone of the Crossroads (similar to the House of Hades in the first title), a new main weapon for Melinoë to wield, and even more weapon aspects. As more information comes out regarding Hades 2, fans can stay in the loop by joining the official SuperGiant Games discord or following their official X (formerly Twitter) account for more information as it arrives.