Mortal Kombat 1 Officially Revealed With a Bloody Trailer

The rumour mill has been turning rapidly regarding the new Mortal Kombat 1 title, and finally, Warner Bros. Games has given fans an official reveal.

Over the past few weeks, Mortal Kombat fever has gripped the gaming world. There has been no shortage of rumours surrounding the title, and Warner Bros. Games and Netherrealm Studios have finally allowed fans to peek behind the curtain at what’s to come next in the storied fighting franchise. The trailer can be seen below, courtesy of the official Warner Bros. Games’ Instagram, and fair warning, it is BLOODY.

The newest title in the legendary fighting franchise picks up right after the events of Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath, and features a godly Liu Kang explaining that fighting is indeed a choice. “That even in this new era, one constant remains, there is always something worth fighting for,” he says while facing a portal that slowly reveals long-time Mortal Kombat antagonist Shang Tsung walking into frame.

It’s worth noting that Shang Tsung has adopted a younger look this time around, as opposed to how he appears in MK11. His MK11 appearance is modelled after renowned martial artist and actor, Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, who also portrayed the sorcerer in the first live-action film. Also, the trailer shows mortal enemies Scorpion and Sub-Zero not showing hostility toward one another, which makes it feel like this could be a complete retooling of the franchise.

The Mortal Kombat 1 reveal also spilled the beans on series mainstay characters that at least play a part in the storyline for the upcoming fighter. A word of caution though, just because a character has been revealed in the trailer doesn’t mean they will be playable.

Mortal Kombat 11 Characters Revealed So Far

Liu Kang

Sub-Zero

Shang Tsung

Mileena

Scorpion

Kung Lao

Kitana

Besides the characters that have now officially appeared, fans have been spinning the rumour mill on potential DLC character introductions. WindowsCentral reports they’ve heard DC’s Peacemaker will make an appearance, as well as The Boys’ villain Homelander. Considering Batman’s villain The Joker, and Todd McFarlane‘s Spawn have appeared in previous entries, it’s possible this could happen, but nothing official has been announced yet.

Mortal Kombat 1 Release Info

Mortal Kombat 1 will release on the Xbox Series S/X, PS5, PC and Nintendo Switch in three separate editions:

Standard edition ($59.99) – standard game copy.

Premium edition ($109.99) – includes Mortal Kombat 1, the Kombat Pack, early access to the game from Thursday, September 14, 2023, early access to six new playable characters, and five new Kameo fighters, 1,250 Dragon Krystals.

Kollector’s edition ($249.99, PS5, Xbox Series X|S only) – includes Mortal Kombat 1, Premium edition content, early access to the game from Thursday, September 14, 2023, 16.5-inch Liu Kang sculpture, Liu Kang in-game character skin, three art prints, steel case, 1,450 additional Dragon Crystals.

Preorders for Mortal Kombat 1 are live now at local retailers and the newest title in the fighting franchise launches on September 19.