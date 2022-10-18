Apple Reveals Apple TV 4K TV, iPad Pro & New Colourways

Today, Apple has unsheathed a press release loaded with information regarding their next generation of peripherals with the Apple TV 4K and new iPad generation for consumers.

The leading tech juggernaut that built the iPhone has blown the door off the hinges today on their next slate of powerful products for the near future, with the Apple TV 4K, a new generation of iPad, and an all-new Apple iPad Pro will be gracing the technology market in the near future. With the three new products, consumers that gravitate towards iOS-compatible products have a lot to look forward to.

The New Redesigned Apple iPad

Introducing the new all-screen iPad redesign, featuring a 10.9″ liquid retina display and Apple’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing, Greg Joswiak singing its praises, “We’re so excited to bring the completely redesigned iPad to our most advanced iPad lineup ever,” with “a large 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, powerful A14 Bionic chip, a first-ever landscape front camera, fast wireless connectivity, USB-C, and support for incredible accessories like the new Magic Keyboard Folio, the new iPad delivers more value, more versatility — and is simply more fun.” That signature A14 Bionic chip is prevalent in iPhone devices as well.

Key Features

New iPad iOS 16 for fast computing

Wi-Fi 6, 5G, and USB-C connectivity

A14 chip offers vast improvement from A13, boosting learning capability by 80%

Ultra Wide 12MP sensor front camera with center stage, and 12MP back camera

Option of cellular 5G compatibility

Four new colourways for personailization: blue, pink, yellow, and silver

Compatible with most other Apple ecosystem devices, such as the Pen, but doesn’t come included

The new iPad comes in a Wi-Fi option starting at $599 CAD, and the 5G starting at $799 CAD with memory options to tailor itself to the user, available now from the Apple website.

New Apple TV 4K

The latest and greatest Apple TV generation clocks in with 4K capability and is endowed with the A15 Bionic chip, all for a new price point. Apple’s VP of Worldwide Product Marketing, Bob Borchers, said “The new Apple TV 4K is unlike anything else out there, given its seamless connection to other Apple devices, ease of use, and access to amazing Apple content. It offers something for everyone in the family to love” regarding the new Apple TV 4K.

Key Features

The A15 Bionic chip

Two different variations the Wi-Fi 64GB version, and an ethernet compatible 128GB version, that can store shows and other content

CPU performance up 50% from the previous generation

tvOS 16 allows the use of Siri voice functionality

new Siri remote included with the TV 4K device, and can also be purchased separately

The Apple TV 4K can function as a hub for all iOS-compatible devices in a home and starts at $179 CAD, and the Siri remote is available separately for $79 CAD on their website.

New iPad Pro

The latest iPad Pro rounds out the three new devices revealed by Apple in style. The iPad Pro has a lot more improvement under the hood than its predecessors, with the all-powerful M2 chip. This chip will allow the iPad to detect the Apple Pencil when it’s hovering up to 12 mm above the tablet’s display. This opens up new possibilities for interacting with iPadOS and third-party apps.

The new iPad Pro comes with a whole host of new features that are sure to make it one of the most popular devices on the market. Wi-Fi 6E support allows for download speeds of up to 2.4Gb/s, and 5G support in the cellular version ensures that you’ll always be connected. The new iPad Pro has a lot of features that make it stand out from the crowd. Some of these include lock screen widgets, ‘Live Activities,’ stylized date and time, ‘Stage Manager’ and more. These features make the iPad Pro a great choice for those who want a powerful and versatile tablet.

Perhaps the most exciting for artists is the new hover feature that allows users to see a preview of their mark before they make it—a feature Samsung lovers know all too well! Apple says that the hover feature lets users “see a preview of their mark before they make it,” making the iPad Pro even more user-friendly and convenient.

The 11-inch 128 GB iPad Pro starts at $799 ($1,099 CAD), and the 12.9-inch 128 GB iPad Pro starts at $1,099 ($1,499 CAD). Both tablets can be pre-ordered now and are available on October 26th.