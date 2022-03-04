Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Review

Imagine taking all of your favourite things from your favourite Samsung phones, then putting together a little wish list of features that they feel were missing from those phones. Your wish becomes Samsung’s command as they release the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G.

Starting with its insides, the S22 Ultra runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 4nm chipset, an Octa-core CPU and Adreno 730 GPU. It runs on Android 12 and offers storage of 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB and sports 8 or 12 GB of RAM (8GB for the 128GB only, 12GB for the others). This phone is lightning fast and incredibly responsive to your commands.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra has a 6.8” AMOLED screen, it’s bright and brilliant enough for even the brightest conditions. You’ll always be able to clearly see what’s on your phone. Its 1440×3088 pixel display gives you a sharp picture, whether you’re watching a movie, playing a game or performing any other task you can imagine with this device.

Samsung has really upped its camera game with the S22 Ultra. It has a 108MP f/1.8 23mm Wide angle lens which is spectacular in low light, but also offers a 10MP f/4.9 230mm periscope telephoto lens, 10MP f/2.4 70mm telephoto lens, 12MP f/2.2 13mm ultrawide lens and a 40MP f/2.2 26mm selfie lens.

The combination of lens options opens up a world of possibilities. Low light photos have never looked better on a Samsung Camera Phone. It’s ultra-wide and super telephoto capabilities can give you the widest landscape and the closest detail all while standing in a single spot. It can zoom in so tight, in fact, that it provides you with a guide photo on the side with a red rectangle to indicate where exactly you are focused which, believe me, was appreciated.

The sensor picks up vivid, accurate colours and it contains all sorts of great photo features, including an AI portrait mode that gives you that beautiful bokeh that looks as natural as it would on a DSLR or mirrorless camera.

Then you get to the video capabilities of this phone and your mind explodes. A new content creator could use this phone as a vlogging device and want for nothing when it comes to quality. Capable of shooting 8K 24fps, 4K 60fps, 1080p 240fps and 720 960fps and equipped with autofocus and video stabilization that was actually jarringly good. You can shoot fantastic footage with the S22 Ultra whether you’re at the club, in the woods or shooting B Roll for your latest YouTube Video.

An added love note from Samsung is the addition of one of the big features of their Galaxy Note Series, the S Pen. The internally stored stylus has 2.8ms latency with Bluetooth integration, a gyroscope and accelerometer which makes it more than just a pen, but a conductor’s baton (or wizard’s wand if you prefer) to control features and applications on your phone like a symphony.

The pen writes incredibly smoothly and the convenience of the S Pen applications popping up upon removing it from the phone (where it charges) is a wonderful convenience. It also has a clickable end to control all sorts of features from video to music to work presentations. It’s everything you ever liked about the S Pen amplified and enhanced. My only complaint (a small one) is that the removal of the pen is easier for the nimble fingered than it is for my… how do I put it nicely? Oh yes, sausage fingers.

Battery life is always a big concern for any phone and this one delivered big. Its Li-Ion 5000 mAh battery is capable of ultrafast 45W charging. In the weeks that I tested it, not once did I need to charge it before the end of the day. That was me putting it through my regular paces as a work phone, social media doom scroll machine, media device and video camera. I also listened to audiobooks from the phone on my long commutes. I never gave it a rest and it was always still going at the end of the day.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra comes in a plethora of colours. You can get it in Phantom Black, Phantom White, Burgundy and Green, but if you want to get it from Samsung online, you expand your options to include Graphite, Sky Blue and Red.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra’s price of $1399.99 USD for the 512GB version lines up with the price of the iPhone 13 and is frankly more than worth it. Samsung’s commitment to five years of support for the device make it a smart long term investment as well.