Samsung Galaxy A13 4G Leaked on the FCC’s Website

While Samsung is looking to release a sleuth of smartphones in its Galaxy A-series and the upcoming Galaxy S22 this year, one of them has been leaked by the FCC’s website, the Samsung Galaxy A13 4G, according to MySmartPrices.

The leaked phone is the 4G version of the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G which was released in December in the US. The filing possibly indicates that the leaked smartphone might be releasing sooner rather than later. In addition, the FCC confirms what comes with the device, which includes a 5,000 mAh rechargeable battery, 15W fast charging and Wi-Fi support on both 5GHz/2.4GHz.

The device will also come with Bluetooth 5.0 according to the leaked smartphone’s model number in the Bluetooth SIG database. As for software, the 4G-enabled phone will apparently run on Android 12 and come with OneUI 4.0. The smartphone will also come with a quad-camera with LED flash, 3.5 mm audio jack, speaker, a fingerprint scanner on the side and a USB Type-C port.

As for the specs, the filing suggests that the Samsung Galaxy A13 4G will come with Samsung’s Exynos 850 Octa-core processor alongside 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage for its lowest model. The other models of the Samsung Galaxy device will go as high as 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, according to Appuals. The site also revealed the European prices of each model which are listed below.

Galaxy A13 4G – 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM: 180 EUR (Approxiamtely $259.78 CAD)

Galaxy A13 4G – 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM: 200 EUR (Approxiamtely $288.64 CAD)

Galaxy A13 4G – 4GB RAM + 128GB ROM: 220 EUR (Approxiamtely $317.51 CAD)

Source: Samsung Canada

While Samsung hasn’t confirmed the phone’s existence, the South Korea-based company has confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G and Samsung Galaxy A03s are both available to purchase in Canada. Both Galaxy A-Series smartphones will be available to purchase at Samsung.ca, Samsung Experience Stores or from national retail and carrier partners across Canada. Both phones will be available in black, as for prices, the Galaxy A13 5G will cost $329.99 CAD and the Galaxy A03s will cost $169.99 CAD.