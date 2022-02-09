New Samsung Galaxy S22 Specs and Features

The latest Samsung Unpacked event showcased their newest phones, the Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra, and revealed all the coolest features and specifications behind them.

Samsung has brought their next generation of phones in the S-line with the all-new Galaxy S22 that many tech fans have long been anticipating as the Samsung Unpacked 2022 event aired today. The redefined smartphone took everything consumers loved from previous models and juiced it up to a thousand. So, without further ado, let us jump into the specifications and features the Galaxy S22 phones have in store this year, based on the event and CGMagazine’s first, up-close look.

The Samsung Galaxy S22/S22+ ($1,099.99/$1,399.99)

The Display That Slays

Both the S22 and S22+ offer the same performance, just in different sizes. The S22 has a 6.1-inch screen while the S22+ has a 6.6-inch display—both in FHD+. Each model offers a Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with Super Smooth 120Hz refresh rate; 240Hz Touch Sampling Rate in Game Mode, great for playing games like Pokémon GO with smoothness; Vision Booster; and Eye Comfort Shield AI based blue light control. With everyone either on-the-go a lot or in front of their screens, one of the most important parts of viewing our phones is seeing the screens. Samsung really wanted to take this into consideration as we spend more screen time on our phones.

Samsung S22 Camera

Samsung Galaxy S22

The S22 and S22+ have the exact same cameras with 3 different cameras on the rear and one on the front. The rear cameras contain a 12 MP Ultra-Wide camera with a F2.2 aperture and 120 degrees field-of-view (FOV); a 50 MP Wide camera containing Dual Pixel autofocus (AF), optical image stabilization (OIS), F1.8 and an 85-degree FOV; then there is the 10 MP Telephoto camera with 3x Optical Zoom, OIS, F2.4 and a 36-degree FOV. For the front, there is the 10 MP Front Camera with F2.2 aperture and an 8-degree FOV—just perfect for fitting all your friends, family and pets in selfies or portraits.

Samsung S22 Hardware & Software

Both models of the S22 will be using the operating software (OS) Android 12 with the One UI 4.1. The phones’ processors will be running on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The memory comes with 8 GB of RAM with either 128GB of internal storage or 256 GB. In terms of how each phone withstands the test of time based on battery capacity, the S22 has 3,700mAh and the S22+ has a capacity of 4,500mAh. The S22 and S22+ share similar charging features with Wireless PowerShare (giving and receiving charges) and both can charge 15W with wireless charging. The speed differs in wired charging where the S22 does 25W and the S22+ can do 45W.

Samsung Galaxy S22

For network and connectivity, Samsung wanted to offer the best, so users can seamlessly stream their favourite shows on their phones, from The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window to the latest episodes of DC’s Peacemaker. This is why every S22 model will be able to run on 5G LTE networks and have Wi-Fi 6 capabilities (Wi-Fi 6E for the S22+ and Wi-Fi 6 for the S22) and Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth v5.2.

Of course, if you drop your S22 in water, it can withstand submersion up to 1.5 meters (5 feet) for 30 minutes in freshwater with its IP68 water resistance rating. So, try your best not to get it wet poolside or when you are getting soaked at the beach.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra ($1,649.99)

The Display That Is Just Perfect

Delving into the best of the S22 models, the S22 Ultra has everything the other models but with a bigger, pristine screen with its 6.8-inch Edge WQHD+ beauty. To get more into the details, the Dynamic AMOLED 2x display with Vision Booster features adds more brightness and colour depth to your images. The brightness is tested to go up to 1750 nits, which helps improve the dark and light scenes for a more vivid picture quality. It might be good to see how the dark scenes in the final season of Game of Thrones hold up, or even the night scenes in The Walking Dead series.

S22 Ultra Camera(s) With a Plenitude of Options

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

The S22 Ultra separates itself from the rest of the models with each camera tasked with taking the best photos and videos for various occasions and distances. In the rear, the S22 Ultra has a 12 MP Ultra-Wide Camera with a F2.2 aperture and a 120-degree FOV; a 108 MP Wide Camera with Dual Pixel AF, F1.8 aperture and an 85-degree FOV; a 10 MP Telephoto Camera able to shoot at 3x Optical Zoom, F1.8 and a 36-degree FOV; and last but certainly not the least impressive is the second 10 MP Telephoto Camera that can shoot at 10x Optical Zoom, F4.9 and an 11-degree FOV.

The massive AI Super Resolution technology allows for crisp and clean images shooting at distances that can pack as much punch as some DSLR cameras without the extra weight. Now, if you want the dream selfie camera, this is a stellar option with the 40 MP Front Camera offering F2.2 aperture and an 80-degree FOV.

S22 Ultra Hardware & Software

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

The internal hardware and software are almost identical to the S22 and S22+ models but separates itself in memory options and battery capacity. Depending on the availability in certain countries, the S22 Ultra can come with as little as 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage to as massive as running on 12 GB of RAM with 1 TB of storage space. If you love multitasking and not having to worry too much about keeping your app tabs open and taking a lot of photos and videos, the maximum memory capabilities may be for you. It could be ideal if you stream on Twitch or YouTube Live and want a steady speed and save the videos afterwards.

Speaking of speed and capabilities, the Samsung S22 Ultra is meant to run optimally on 5G and Wi-Fi 6E networks but can still connect to certain networks based on network providers and regions. To support all of these great features, the phone has a battery capacity of 5,000mAh with the same traits of charging as the other models with 15W wireless charging and up to 45W of wired charging.

The Aesthetically Pleasing Accessories

Samsung Galaxy S22 Silicone Cases

Surprise, surprise! The S Pen made a triumphant return to Samsung’s latest tablets and phones. Many consumers loved them for the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, the Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G. The issue was that it could not be stored in the phone for quick and easy access. But now, the Galaxy S22 contains a slot to stow it and keep it with users safely and securely on-board the phone. Additionally, the various cases offered for the S22+ flagship model are endless, with the Protective Standing Case, the Silicone Cover with Strap and the vibrant assortment of regular Silicone Cases.

Even without the cases, Samsung has shown off its modest number of colours on the phones themselves that have a matte finish—this is great because it means fewer fingerprints compared to a shiny, glossy surface! The S22 and S22+ models come in Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, Pink Gold, while the exclusive colour for the S22 Ultra is Burgundy, which made me think of it as a fine wine. Some other exclusive colours can be found through Samsung’s website, which include Gray, Light Blue and Red.

To pre-order your new Samsung Galaxy S22 series phone, they are available to order on Samsung’s website now (February 9, 2022). Prices range from the base models at $1,099.99 to the best models at $2,209.99 (CAD).