What the Latest Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is Packing

The annual reveal event from Samsung lifts the curtain on their new tablet, the Galaxy Tab S8 and its other models, with specifications and features.

Samsung is always looking for ways to reinvent tech that can be utilized as a mobile workstation. While most fans were interested in the new Samsung Galaxy S22 phone lineup, this does not detract attention away from the newly announced Galaxy Tab S8 at the annual Samsung Unpacked 2022 event. The virtual event showcased all of the many, various ways the tablet’s users can take advantage of this on-the-go powerhouse. Below will contain the major specifications and cool features behind the all-new Galaxy Tab S8 as shown in the event and in CGMagazine’s first, hands-on look.

The Dynamic Display

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

The flagship Galaxy Tab S8 and the upgraded Tab S8+ model offer similar features and specifications yet share a number of key differences. Then, there is the ultimate edition—the Tab S8 Ultra. The Tab S8 has an 11-inch display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz versus the Tab S8+ which has a bigger and more dynamic screen at 12.4-inches of AMOLED greatness—also has a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The Tab S8 Ultra goes big with its 14.6-inch AMOLED display also at 120 Hz. Any of these displays would be great to view shows and movies like Stay Close or catch up with the latest season of Ozark.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Specs

All the versions of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 (including the Tab S8 Ultra) run on the same 4 nm 64-bit Octa-Core processor, and they will run on the Android 12.0 operating software. Another great feature they will all share is the sound quality, which will contain quad stereo speakers with sound by AKG and Dolby Atmos. This is great whether you are trying to hear your colleagues at school or work on a video call, or you just want to enjoy a good movie on Netflix or Disney+.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

The Tab S8 and S8+ weigh in at just over one pound each (Tab S8—503g and Tab S8+—567g). While the Tab S8 Ultra is about half a pound heavier, it brings more to the table. Every model also supports Wi-Fi 6E connectivity and Wi-Fi Direct 5.2 Bluetooth—meaning a reduced chance of watching your favourite shows like The Book of Boba Fett with that pesky buffering wheel. The reduced lag of frames is also supported by the 8 GB of RAM in the Tab S8 and S8+ while the S8 Ultra offers a powerful 12 GB of RAM.

For very mobile users, one of the most important decisions when choosing which model in the Galaxy Tab S8 lineup is knowing how much battery power you need to match your lifestyle. The Tab S8 contains an 8,000mAh battery while the Tab S+ has 10,090mAh and the Tab S8 Ultra has a whopping 11,200mAh. Those whopping battery lives are also supported by Super Fast Charging 2.0, so you will not have to sit on the sidelines for too long.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Camera Specs

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

It is also important to note on video call quality that both the Tab S8 and Tab S+ have stunning front and rear cameras. Both of them have an ultra-wide 12 MP camera and then feature a 13 MP AF rear camera with a 6 MP ultra-wide (dual) lens and flash. All three models of the Tab S8 are able to shoot in 4K at 30 frames per second (FPS) while they can be replayed in 8K at 60 FPS. The memory and storage are great for storing all of your best photos and videos captured, with both models having 128/256 GB in internal memory storage—both models can be expanded up to 1 TB with an external microSD card.

The Accessories That Are Necessary

One of the cool features is the magnetic S Pen that comes with every Tab S8 model. It is able to easily be stored on the magnetic strip on the back of the tablet. This accessory is great from being able to take notes freehand to every brushstroke to create beautiful art. The other great attachment that helps those who need to get work done while mobile is the Book Cover Keyboard. This means no need to wait to get to the computer lab or pull out a hefty laptop on the bus to get that last-minute essay finished before class.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

The great news is that all three versions of the latest Samsung tablets will be available for pre-order now (February 9, 2022) on the Samsung website and will also be coming to retail stores near you as early as February 25, 2022. Every model comes with the sleek Graphite colour or users can choose between Silver or Pink Gold for the Tab S8+ (Pink Gold is available for the Tab S8 as well).