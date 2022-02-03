Youtube'S Big Streamer Ludwig Accidentally Insults His Entire Audience While Roasting One Viewer

Formerly a Twitch affiliate, Ludwig Ahgren continues to grow in popularity over on YouTube after signing an exclusivity deal last November.

Last Friday night, a user named simply ‘Edmond’ interrupted the YouTube streamer’s comments with one that aimed to derail the broadcast, with a blatant attack on how his viewership dropped since leaving Twitch, Dexterto initially reports.

Ludwig immediately retorted, claiming “Yeah you’re watching me Friday night. You’re low on h**s, Edmond,” although I’m uncertain what farming equipment has to do with insults, he continued “You came out of the womb and your parents said Edmond straight the f**k up,” he finished his onslaught there.

His audience immediately noted that Ludwig had unintentionally insulted the entire audience by using ‘Friday night’ as an insult, considering it’s Friday night for all of them. Ludwig quickly reeled his comment back. “No, not the rest of you guys watching on Friday night. That’s super cool and chill!”

He continued “The rest of you watching on Friday night? That’s actually POG as f**k. I was thinking. It’s just Edmond,” while also mentioning manual lawn tools again. “You guys keep your h**s for the weekend. That’s what I respect about you guys.” In an effort to quell the storm he set on himself.

The audience found it just as entertaining and appreciated the squirmy manoeuvre to get himself out of trouble by placing all the heat on Edmond. Ludwig is potentially most popular for his ‘Subathon’ stream where he continuously held a live stream for 31 straight days that made a massive amount of money for charities and everyone involved, most notably Twitch.

Subathon 2.0 🚗 — ludwig (@LudwigAhgren) January 27, 2022

As the anniversary of the ‘Subathon’ draws closer, the audience on his channel had him tweet a teaser for ‘Subathon 2.0’ due to a gimmick of a wheel spin on his regular stream which allowed users to control his next tweet, and they had all settled on that one.

As of this moment though, he has no plans for a Subathon 2.0 considering he vowed to never do it again.