Pokémon Tcg Is Getting A Pokémon Go Expansion This Summer

Pokémon‘s trading card game is getting a Pokémon GO expansion and will hit shelves later this summer, the mobile game announced in a blog post.

The expansion is a collaboration between both Pokémon properties and will feature various cards themed after the hugely popular mobile game. As a tease, the blog post says more details will be revealed soon, but we did get a first look at the expansion packaging. The packaging, which is posted below, features a Pokémon stop, Mewtwo, Gyarados, Professor Willow, Aipom, Conkeldurr, Blissey, Larvitar and the series’ mascot, Pikachu.

Source: Pokémon GO

In the past, Professor Willow has been featured as a limited edition promotional Pokémon TCG card at a handful of past Pokémon GO events and a bonus with some Pokémon GO merch purchases. It wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibilities to see Professor Willow as a publicly available card in the upcoming expansion if the Pokémon GO expansion packaging is to be believed.

“We’ve been working with The Pokémon Company on this for a very long time,”. “Can’t wait to share more in the coming months!” Pokémon GO director, Michael Steranka said on Twitter in response to the expansion news.

The expansion news so far marks the first add-on coming to the trading card game this year. This isn’t the first time the mobile game has collaborated with other properties in the franchise. To celebrate the launch of Pokémon Legends Arceus which is selling really well in Japan, the mobile game has added Hisuian Voltorb. Even though the prequel has been out for almost a week, the trading card game hasn’t officially announced any sets based on the game which could see the release of Hisuian versions as featured in the game. The mobile game’s next event is the second annual Pokémon Go Tour which focuses on the Johto region.

The Pokémon TCG: Pokémon Go Expansion is set to release later this summer with more details on the release coming soon.