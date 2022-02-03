Pokémon Company Launches Diamond and Pearl Sound Library

The Pokémon Company has launched an online sound library for the original 2006 versions of Pokémon Diamond and Pokémon Pearl which will allow users to listen to the sound of the fourth generation games.

The Pokémon DP Sound Library has launched in 13 countries, including North America and the United Kingdom. It will feature a total of 149 music tracks and sound effects from the Nintendo DS, although it does not feature any updated music from the recent remakes. Users can select six of their favourite tracks and combine them into a ‘party track’ a definite reference to the series’ six Pokémon party system.

In addition, the Pokémon Company has already created a couple of playlists you can jam to called Adventurous, Power-Up, Challenge, and Relax. Users are able to download and use the tracks for free in creative videos and music compositions, as well as in non-commercial events. In celebration of the launch, Japanese performer and DJ Alan Shirahama released a track, “On My Way to Glory” that uses samples from Pokémon DP Sound Library.

Announcing the Pokémon DP Sound Library! 🎶



All the music you love from the original Pokémon Diamond and Pokémon Pearl games is now available to listen to AND download for use in personal video and music creation.



🎧 Tune in: https://t.co/jtypxqVG5o pic.twitter.com/5r3rTtmcjn — Pokémon (@Pokemon) February 2, 2022

“To be given an opportunity to arrange Pokémon game music like this is such a fulfilling and wild experience for me. My younger self would have been overjoyed by the very idea. I like my beats to roll with a story-like structure and momentum, so I started off by conceptualizing how a Pokémon Trainer’s everyday life would play out,” Shirahama said.

The sound library launch follows Youtuber GilvaSunner shutting down his channel following a total of 3,500 copyright blocks from Nintendo. The YouTuber is known for posting songs from the Nintendo soundtracks from franchises including Kirby, Punch-Out, Animal Crossing and more. The blocks resulted in GilvaSunner planning to delete his channel later this week. The songs they posted are not publicly available on music services, which makes the sound library launch a little suspicious.

It hasn’t been confirmed by Nintendo about the sound libraries of the other Pocket monster-catching generations or other Nintendo franchises are coming in the future. This could be a one-off project for the Diamond and Pearl games. Hopefully not.

Speaking of Diamond and Pearl, the prequel that predates the Sinnoh region, Pokémon Legends: Arceus officially launched this past Friday, and we already have Japanese sales numbers. According to Famitsu, the game has sold 1.43 million physical copies in three days which makes it the second fastest-selling in Japan, still a little behind Animal Crossing: New Horizons‘ launch of 1.88 million copies. The launch of the prequel is slightly outpacing Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl‘s 1.4 million, Sword and Shield’s 1.36 million launches of the same period of time.