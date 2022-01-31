Pokémon Go Tour: Johto Wants to Makes You Part of the Event

The second annual Pokémon Go Tour is about a month away, focusing this time on the Johto region from the beloved Pokémon Silver and Gold games. Here is how to join the fun!

The Pokémon GO Tour 2022 will take place on Feb 26th and run from 9AM to 9PM (local time). Much like last year’s Kanto Tour, the event will feature hourly spotlight Pokémon from the Johto region, special attacks for Lugia, Ho-Oh, and past Community Day special attacks for Meganium, Typhlosion, Feraligatr, Tyranitar, Espeon, Umbreon, and Mamoswine.

Furthermore, there will be timed special research available during the event, and increased hatching for Pokémon like Pichu, Clefa, and Igglybuff from 2KM eggs. For players willing to spend $11.99USD (or equivalent local currency) for a Global Event Ticket, they’ll gain access to bonuses like Special Research featuring a Celebi encounter, and extra candy for catching featured Pokémon.

But that’s not all there is to this event! To further celebrate the Johto region and Pokémon Gold and Silver, Niantic is giving players around the world a chance to be featured in-game as part of the event! During the tour, Pokémon GO Gym Trainer characters will be appearing on the in-game map. Players will be able to find these trainer characters—even if you don’t have a ticket for the event—and also be able to battle them to gain rewards through Timed Research!

Niantic will be holding a contest on February 1, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. PST to determine which players will appear during the event. In order to enter, all you need to do is:

A screenshot of your Trainer profile that includes your nickname and shows off your avatar. Which type of team you’re submitting: Normal, Fighting, Flying, Bug, Ghost, Ice, Dragon, or Steel. All Pokémon you pick should be the same type. A list of three Pokémon that would make up your team. These Pokémon must have been originally discovered in Kanto or Johto. Ditto, Legendary Pokémon, and Mythical Pokémon are not allowed. The hashtag #PokemonGOTourContest.

Niantic will judge entries based on the following criteria:

Avatar item choices

General theme

Connection to the Pokémon type of choice

Players should be sure to read the full contest rules here, and act fast and think creatively if they want to be a part of this exciting event—and don’t just try to recreate Ash’s team from the first gen anime, nobody likes that.