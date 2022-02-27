Samsung Shows Off With Exciting Reveal of The New Galaxy Book2 Pro & Book2 Pro 360

The new Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro & Book2 Pro 360 laptop model is an advancement on its predecessor and offers different colors and screen sizes for those in the market for innovation.

The latest two laptops just revealed by Samsung, show off specifications and model types that could revolutionize their laptop series in an upgrade to their most recent laptop series, the Galaxy Book Pro and the Galaxy Book Pro 360. The specs for the previously codenamed ‘Mars 2,’ Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro, and Book2 Pro 360 are nothing to scoff at, featuring pre-installed Windows 11, and a choice of Intel processors for all types of laptop users.

Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro Laptop

Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro & Book2 Pro 360 Shared Specs

Intel Evo 12th gen Intel Core Processors (i7/i5)

WiFi 6E Certified

13.3″ and 15.6″ AMOLED screen choices for the user

An FHD 1080p Camera

65W Type-c USB-C adapter

Pre-installed Windows 11

Fingerprint Indentification on power key, for added security

up to 21-hrs of battery life

Different stylish colors for personalization catering to the user

The two new Samsung offerings also deliver advanced protection features for the user to feel secure at any location, whether they prefer to work from home or in a public setting. The rigorous Microsoft ‘secured-core PC‘ security measures are in place for identity protection, and they’re built right into the hardware. Microsoft’s focus on security seems to be a broad one with “over $1 billion” invested in security innovations each year.

Notably, these new entries into the Samsung Galaxy ecosystem of devices pair well with previous Galaxy entries, including Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 smartphone, and even other Galaxy tablets, and come in graphite and silver colorways for both models.

The screen of the hybrid tablet-laptop entry of Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 is fully touchscreen operational, which includes S Pen support, excellent for users considering it comes with the laptop in-box. The 360 version of the laptop can become a tablet in disguise with a fully rotating screen for easier touchscreen use, as well as offering users an additional colorway, burgundy, for those that opt for the 360 models. The bigger of the two sizes of both Samsung laptop offerings —A 15.6″ model and a 13.3″ model — also features 3 USB-C ports, with a microSD card slot and a headphone jack.

The latest and innovative Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro & the Book2 Pro 360 release is at a TBD date and a TBD price.