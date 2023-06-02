Nintendo Drops Surprise Announcements: 1-2 Switch Sequel & New Joy-Cons

Nintendo has announced a sequel to one of the strangest games on the Switch, with Everybody 1-2 Switch bringing some new party mayhem to the system on June 30.

1-2 Switch was originally released in March 2017, coinciding with the release of the Nintendo Switch itself. The party-focused title featured 28 minigames that required some inventive use of the Joy-Cons, such as using them to virtually milk a cow or as swords in a duel. The game received middling reviews but still managed to sell over three million copies.

Everybody 1-2 Switch looks like it maintains that same wacky spirit as the original, but there aren’t a ton of details on what, or how many, minigames to expect. The game’s eShop description does mention some aliens and balloons, however, saying:

“Mix up your next get-together with the Everybody 1-2-Switch!™ game. Grab some Joy-Con™ controllers* or smart devices** for team-based games that are easy to set up and feature everything from balloons to aliens, and more! People at your next party can get moving and show off their teamwork in this multiplayer mashup.”

It looks like Everybody 1-2 Switch will run for $29.99 USD/$39.99 (CAD), even though its predecessor launched at $49.99 USD/$64.99 (CAD).

Interestingly, back in July 2022, Fanbyte reported that a 1-2 Switch sequel was in development but wasn’t testing well internally. That may be why it’s taken six years in order to get a sequel.

On top of Everybody 1-2 Switch, Nintendo also announced two new pairs of Joy-Cons that will be available on the same day. The controllers come in bright pastel colors, with one pair sporting purple-green and the other having a kind of salmon-yellow. Like other Joy-Cons, each pair will retail for $79.99 USD/$99.99 (CAD).

In other Nintendo news, registration recently opened for a chance to get tickets to Nintendo Live, the fan event taking place in Seattle, WA, on September 1-4. Head to the official site and register by

June 22 for a chance to get tickets.