Pokémon Legends: Arceus Leaks Are Out In The Wild One-Week Early

With every new Pokémon game comes a leaky faucet that continually spills details all over the internet, and Pokémon Legends: Arceus leaks have come, as trainers have captured copies early.

WARNING: the following article can contain potential Pokémon Legends: Arceus leaks, turn back now if you proceed.

Leaks in the past have been in the form of data mining, Pokédex contents, story details, and more. This time, full physical copies have been found out in the wild, and details concerning the title’s storyline are being spread faster than Zubats in Mt. Moon.

Trainers who wish to go in with fresh eyes should avoid Twitter, or basically any social media, as there are numerous potential spoilers out in the wild. Eurogamer reports that Nintendo is attempting to mitigate damage by removing images on copyright claims.

You can find the alleged Pokémon Legends: Arceus leaked opening scene HERE.

The other Pokémon Legends: Arceus leaks are gratuitous, and shown below are apparently the alleged new Pokémon, and Pokémon forms to be found in the game:

The above image shows the three starter Pokémon received have received new Hisuian forms. Ursaring gets an evolution, Palkia and Dialga have new horse-like forms that wear belts that seemingly match Arceus when mashed together, and there’s a new force of nature Pokémon with Therian form. Story information leakage also suggests that the protagonists of the game are from the future, and are actually Lucas/Dawn from Pokémon Diamond and Pearl.

This is not the first time a new Pokémon game has leaked, Sun & Moon have fallen victim to data mining the entire region of Alola’s Pokédex before release. Not only that, Pokémon Sword and Shield leaked on the website 4chan six months prior to its release date, and full details were provided including rendered images of all-new Pokémon.

Original Leak From Pokémon Sword and Shield

The culprits of the Sword and Shield leak were fined gratuitously for their involvement. Although, there are still whole communities dedicated to throwing out as much information on the new Pokémon titles as possible, and it’s now Pokémon Legends: Arceus‘ turn at-bat.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus takes the player to the ancient Sinnoh region and allows them to experience the creation of the first-ever Pokédex, but who knew history could be spoiled? The leaks have all reportedly come from only the physical copies, and no digital information has been confirmed to be leaked as of yet. The leaks have also not been confirmed by the Pokémon Company yet either.

However, the leaks are notable considering these leaks have proven true in the past. Pokémon Legends: Arceus releases on January 28th, trainers should stay vigilant if they wish to remain unspoiled.