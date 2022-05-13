Pokémon Unite Manga Coming Soon, Espeon Joins the Roster

Pokémon Unite is adding yet another character to its expansive roster, with the Eeveelution Espeon joining the battle. At the same time, a manga adaptation of the game will be coming soon.

First up, Pokémon Unite’s new manga series will be readable online starting on May 17, when the first two chapters release. The series titled “Pokémon UNITE Manga – Come On Over to Aeos Island!” is illustrated by Hitoshi Ariga, a character designer and illustrator who’s previously worked on the Pokémon Trading Card Game. Details on the series are scarce at the moment, but an official press release says to stay tuned to the Pokémon Unite Twitter account for more details.

Espeon is being added to Pokémon Unite on May 16, and the game’s official Twitter account provided the first look at its skills. Espeon is a ranged Attacker type, which generally inflicts more damage but has less HP than Defenders and Supporters.

Espeon was first introduced in Pokémon Gold and Silver, and it’s a Psychic Pokémon that’s the opposite of the other evolution introduced, the Dark-type Umbreon. Espeon is the fifth Psychic-type Pokémon to be added to Unite, but only the second Eeveelution behind the Fairy-type Sylveon. The latest addition puts the full roster at 35 characters, which you can see below.

Espeon Attacker

Azumarill – All-Rounder

Deuraludon – Attacker

Hoopa – Supporter

Aegislash – All-Rounder

Trevenant – Defender

Dragonite – All-Rounder

Tsareena – All-Rounder

Decidueye – Attacker

Greedent – Defender

Sylveon – Attacker

Mamoswine – Defender

Blastoise – Defender

Blissey – Supporter

Gardevoir – Attacker

Zeraora – Speedster

Pikachu – Attacker

Charizard – All-Rounder

Snorlax – Defender

Crustle – Defender

Greninja – Attacker

Eldegoss- Supporter

Talonflame – Speedster

Lucario – All-Rounder

Venesaur – Attacker

Mr. Mime – Supporter

Slowbro – Defender

Absol – Speedster

Machamp – All-Rounder

Wigglytuff – Supporter

Alolan Ninetales – Attacker

Cramorant – Attacker

Gengar – Speedster

Garchomp – All-Rounder

Cinderace – Attacker

As of April 2022, Pokémon Unite has surpassed 70 million downloads, although the game’s “pay to win” mechanics have upset some fans.