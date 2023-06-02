The Razer Kitsune Has Been Revealed & It’s A Stick-less Fight Stick

Razer has unveiled an extension to its controller catalogue with the Razer Kitsune, a tournament-grade arcade fighting game controller without a stick.

In what feels like the natural progression from the previous stick-less fighting game controller from Razer, the Razer Raion, the company has taken it a step further. Introducing fans to the Razer Kitsune, a hands-free tournament-grade arcade controller with all the bells and whistles of other fighting game peripherals while removing the stick. This falls in line with the Victrix FS leverless design and can be seen below in a sleek Street Fighter 6 design featuring Cammy.

The new Razer Kitsune features the high-grade Razer low-profile linear optical switches other Razer devices are known for, and of course, it also makes the same satisfying clicking noise when the switches are pressed. The new tournament-grade controller also comes in a Chun-Li colourway as well, allowing consumers to choose three different colours for preference when the controller launches.

Razer Kitsune Key Features

Three options to choose from: A signature Razer black colourway and the limited Street Fighter 6 Cammy or Chun-Li variants.

Slim Portable Form Factor allows players easy storage and pull-and-play setup, the lever-less design also allows for easy transportation.

Cable security clasp and tournament lock switch to stop wire pollution dead in its tracks while remaining tournament regulated.

Removable aluminum top plate with an ultra-premium look and feel (the same materials as the Razer Blade laptop), allowing users to customize its appearance to individual preferences and style.

Razer Chroma RGB is included in the Razer Kitsune as well.

The Razer Kitsune was developed in close collaboration with Capcom to assure users the new arcade fight controller abides by all Capcom Pro Tour standards, making the Kitsune officially recognized as a usable level-less fighting controller for tournament play.

The Razer Kitsune is scheduled to launch later in 2023 at a TBD date, and judging by other lever-less fight controller pricing, it won’t be cheap. Fans can slide over to the Razer website for more information on the new controller.