RØDE Unveils the RØDECaster Duo: A Compact Powerhouse For Creators

Sydney-based audio tech leader, RØDE, has taken a bold step in the audio industry with the release of the RØDECaster Duo

This new sleek, compact audio production solution follows the lineage of the RØDECaster Pro II—one of CGMagazine’s top pics for creators. The Duo packs all the groundbreaking features of the Pro II into a smaller, desktop-friendly package, making it an exciting offering for content creators desiring high-quality sound from a nimble audio console.

RØDE has managed to cram an array of top-notch features into the RØDECaster Duo. The Duo boasts ultra-low-noise, high-gain Revolution Preamps, Neutrik combo inputs, a built-in wireless receiver compatible with RØDE Series IV wireless devices, and seven individually assignable channels. The Duo also offers advanced Bluetooth connectivity, dual USB-C interfaces, a 5.5-inch high-definition touchscreen, and six programmable SMART pads, genuinely living up to its reputation as a scaled-down Pro II.

Designed with solo creators and two-person podcasts in mind, the RØDECaster Duo exhibits exceptional flexibility, accommodating multiple microphones, instruments, or line-level devices. The dual-channel wireless receiver, 3.5mm TRRS input, four physical faders, and three virtual faders make this console incredibly versatile and intuitive. Its dual USB-C connections and advanced Bluetooth connectivity are designed to ensure smooth integration of remote guests and other audio sources, which is a boon for modern-day content creators.

Portability is a standout feature of the RØDECaster Duo, with its compact, lightweight design allowing creators to take the studio anywhere. With the ability to record directly to a microSD card or an external storage device, and the option to run off a power bank, RØDE has made it possible to record a professional production anywhere, anytime.

As RØDE CEO Damien Wilson aptly puts it, the RØDECaster Duo is for creators “who need fewer audio inputs but don’t want to compromise on audio quality.” With its impressive feature set, the RØDECaster Duo represents a new breed of audio consoles that genuinely meet the needs of today’s content creators.

We will have more coverage of RØDECaster Duo when we finally get hands-on time with it, but until then CGMagazine has a range of RØDE coverage to keep your creative juices flowing.