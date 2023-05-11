News

The Asus ROG Ally Gives The Steam Deck Healthy Competition

Competition of Consoles
Philip Watson | May 11, 2023
After weeks of teasing, the Asus ROG Ally has finally been pulled into the light and the first impressions of the new handheld put it in competition with the Steam Deck.

The latest handheld to hit the market, the Asus ROG Ally, has been finally revealed in its entirety, and first impressions have hit the ground running. Despite the weeks of Asus teasing consumers after the official April announcement, the new handheld gaming device, its official specs, the release date, and pricing have all been revealed. Early user impressions are mainly positive, with many alluding to it being a direct competitor to Valve’s Steam Deck. Asus and ROG have already detailed the device’s key specifications, which can be found below.

Asus ROG Ally Key Specs

Operating SystemWindows 11 Home
CPUAMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme Processor: Zen 4 architecture, 8-core/16-thread (up to 5.1 GHz boost)
GPURDNA 3: 12 CUs up to 2.7 GHz (8.6 TFlops, 4GB VRAM)
APU Power Draw9 to 30 Watts
Display7-inch IPS panel (Glossy finish, 500 nits peak brightness, 7ms response time, touch screen)
Resolution1920×1080 @ 120 Hz refresh rate (AMD FreeSync Premium)
Memory16 GB dual-channel LPDDR5 RAM (6400 MT/s)
Storage512 GB NVMe m.2 SSD
Ports3.5mm audio jack, USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 combo port with DisplayPort 1.4 support, UHS-II microSD card reader
Battery40 WHrs
Power Supply65W USB-C PD 3.0 power supply
Weight1.34 lbs
– Provided by Asus

Many first impressions of the new handheld hold it in high standing, with DigitalTrends saying, “Should you buy the ROG Ally? If you’re going up against the Steam Deck, yes. It’s not free of problems, and it’s not a strict Steam Deck killer, but it provides broader support for games, more power, and acceptable battery life. It feels like the Steam Deck 2 so many have been waiting for,” detailing how the Asus handheld has replaced their Steam Deck as their premium choice for handheld usage.

A common complaint many first impressions have had is the battery life, with Ars Technica saying, “I’ve been getting much closer to 1.5 or 2 hours in real battery life than 4. One Witcher session lasted 1 hour and 28 minutes on Performance mode. A Hitman session cranked up to High graphics on Turbo mode went 1 hour and 8 minutes.” Ars Technica also notes the Asus ROG Ally is lacking the trackpads the Steam Deck has for mouse control, making some titles unwieldy on the device in the handheld mode.

Lastly, The Verge says there are better options for the price point “I also believe most people interested in this machine would be better off spending $300 more for our favourite gaming laptop (by Asus, no less). If you really want a portable, maybe save a couple of hundred bucks by buying a $400 Steam Deck and adding your own small SSD,” hearkening to the battery life issue, suggesting other options for the time being while also calling the Asus ROG Ally no slouch in the power department.

How to Watch the Asus ROG Ally Panel

If you missed the live reveal of the Asus ROG Ally, don’t worry – you can still catch up on all the exciting details about this new handheld gaming device. The complete launch event has been recorded and is available for viewing at your convenience.

YouTube video

Fans can also join their Discord for more information surrounding the new handheld.

