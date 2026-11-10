Seagate FireCuda Forge Brings SSD Speed And Hard Drive Capacity Under One Roof

Seagate’s FireCuda Forge aims to eliminate the traditional compromise between fast external storage and massive capacity, combining an HDD and NVMe SSD into a single, intelligently managed system.

Unveiled today, the FireCuda Forge is a desktop storage solution that pairs a traditional high-capacity hard drive with a user-installed NVMe SSD inside a single enclosure. It is the first product built on Seagate‘s new Alkemi intelligent storage platform, arriving at a time when gamers and creators increasingly need both speed and capacity without having to choose between the two.

Rather than appearing as two separate drives, the Forge operates as a single storage volume, using Alkemi’s dynamic caching technology to manage files automatically. The system monitors data usage in real time, moving frequently accessed content to the SSD for faster loading while keeping less frequently used files on the higher-capacity hard drive. Whether it is a game being actively played or a project in progress, the technology adapts to changing workloads without requiring users to manually move files between drives. Seagate describes the approach as bringing data centre-style storage tiering to the desktop, offering the benefits of both technologies in one device.

“For years, external storage has forced users to choose: speed or scale. Forge is built on the idea that they shouldn’t have to,” said Lance Ohara, vice-president of Edge IoT marketing at Seagate, in a press release announcing the product. “Powered by our new Alkemi technology, it combines the responsiveness users want with the storage capacity they need in one intelligently managed system to give gamers and creators the best of both worlds.”

Seagate rates the Forge at read speeds of up to 2,500 MB/s and write speeds of up to 2,000 MB/s over USB4, with support for Windows 11 and macOS 26 or newer. The internal hard drive can also be upgraded or replaced, offering some flexibility as storage needs change. However, there is one significant catch: the NVMe SSD is not included. Buyers must supply and install their own SSD, and the Forge will not function without one. That is a notable additional expense, particularly as memory and SSD prices remain elevated across the industry.

The FireCuda Forge is available now through Seagate’s online store and authorized partners in two capacities. The eight-terabyte model starts at US$699, while the 20-terabyte model starts at US$899, with availability varying by market. Canadian pricing had not been confirmed at press time.