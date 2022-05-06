What to Grab on Free Comic Book Day 2022, Happening on May 7th

The smell of free comics is in the air as this year’s Free Comic Book Day is set to happen tomorrow, this is the comic book store event’s 20th anniversary and is its return on the first Saturday of this month on May 7th.
For the uninitiated, Free Comic Book Day is an annual event that first started in 2002 where local Comic specialty stores give away a comic book absolutely free. Free Comic Book Day was founded on the belief that there is a comic out there for any person to pick up and hopefully love. If a person is a first-time reader, then great, as what better way to hook someone than with the low cost of free to introduce them to the comic book medium on Free Comic Book Day.
Free Comic Book Day is used as a celebration of this beloved medium as many comic bookshops also host a bevy of community events including costume contests, creator signings, drawings by guest artists, raffles and prizes, photos with costumed characters, and more throughout the celebratory day. While free that doesn’t mean every comic book is free, as the event organizer put together a huge list of almost 50 applicable free titles that new and veteran readers can pick up this Saturday.
Some of the major publishers participating in Free Comic Book Day include DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Dark Horse Comics, IDW Publishing, BOOM! Studios, and many more participate in the event. Also, popular series in the worlds of movies, TV shows, and even video games have been adapted into the medium including Avatar: The Last Airbender, Bloodborne, Buffy: The Vampire Slayer, Pokemon, Doctor Who, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and many more, they are some of the free titles being offered tomorrow on Free Comic Book Day.
Below is a full list of 48 comics that will be free to pick up this Saturday on Free Comic Book Day, check it out for yourself to plan ahead and learn what titles are free to pick up at your local comic book store.
All Ages (Rated for Everyone)
- Avatar: The Last Airbender / Legend of Korra (Original – Dark Horse Comics)
- Carriers / Beorn / Dragon Whisperer (Original – Red 5 Comics)
- Dav Pilkey’s Captain Underpants, Dog Man and Cat Kid Teaser (Original – Graphix / Scholastic)
- DC League of Super-Pets: The Great Mxy-Up (DC Comics)
- Disney Masters Donald Duck & Co. Special (Preview – Fantagraphics Books)
- Doctor Who (Original – Titan Comics)
- Enemies (Preview – Yen Press)
- Fuzzy Baseball: Greatest Hits (Preview – Papercutz Graphic Novels)
- Hollow #1 Special (Preview – BOOM! Studios)
- Jonna and the Unpossible Monsters #1 (Reprint – Oni Press)
- Max Meow: Cat on the Street Comic Spectacular (Original – Random House Children’s Books)
- Pokémon Journeys / Pokémon Adventures: XY (Reprint – VIZ Media)
- Sonic The Hedgehog FCBD 2022 Special (Original – IDW Publishing)
- The Guardian of Fukushima (Preview – TOKYOPOP)
- The Overstreet Guide to Collecting Comics (Original – Gemstone Publishing)
- The Rema Chronicles – Realm of the Blue Mist (Original – Graphix/ Scholastic)
- The Three Stooges FCBD Celebration (Reprint – American Mythology)
Teen (Rated for Ages 13+)
- 10 Ton Tales (Original – Ten Ton Press)
- 25 Years of Buffy the Vampire Slayer (Reprint – BOOM! Studios)
- Avengers / X-Men #1 (Original – Marvel)
- Barbaric #1 FCBD Edition (Reprint – Vault Comics)
- Best of 2000AD #0 (Original – Rebellion Publishing)
- Bunny Mask Tales (Original – AfterShock Comics)
- Clementine #1 (Preview – Image Comics)
- Equilibrium (Original – Lev Gleason Publications)
- It Won’t Always Be Like This (Preview – Ten Speed Press)
- Galaxy: The Prettiest Star (DC Comics)
- Kaiju No. 8 / Sakamoto Days (Reprint / Preview – VIZ Media)
- Marvel Voices #1 (Original – Marvel)
- Neverlanders (Preview – Penguin Young Readers)
- Primos #1 (Preview – AWA Studios)
- Red Sonja Marvel Feature Stories (Reprint – Dynamite Entertainment)
- Stranger Things / Resident Alien (Original – Dark Horse Comics)
- Street Fighter Masters: Blanka (Original – UDON Entertainment)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Special (Original – IDW Publishing)
- Tex: In the Land of Seminoles (Original – Epicenter Comics)
- The Amazing Spider-Man / Venom #1 (Original – Marvel)
- The Best Archie Comic Ever #0 (Original – Archie Comics)
- The Electric Black Children of Caine #0 (Original – Scout Comics)
- The Incal Universe (Preview – Humanoids)
- The Winchester Mystery House: 100 Year Curse (Original – Source Point Press)
- The Year of Valiant 2022 FCBD Special (Original – Valiant Entertainment)
- Wandance & Blackguard Double Feature (Reprint / Preview – Kodansha Comics)
Mature (Rated for Ages 18+)
- Bloodborne (Original – Titan Comics)
- Dark Crisis #0 Special Edition (DC Comics)
- Nottingham FCBD 2022 Special (Original – Mad Cave Studios)
- The Bone Orchard Mythos: Prelude (Original – Image Comics)
- Trese (Preview – ABLAZE)