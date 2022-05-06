What to Grab on Free Comic Book Day 2022, Happening on May 7th

The smell of free comics is in the air as this year’s Free Comic Book Day is set to happen tomorrow, this is the comic book store event’s 20th anniversary and is its return on the first Saturday of this month on May 7th.

For the uninitiated, Free Comic Book Day is an annual event that first started in 2002 where local Comic specialty stores give away a comic book absolutely free. Free Comic Book Day was founded on the belief that there is a comic out there for any person to pick up and hopefully love. If a person is a first-time reader, then great, as what better way to hook someone than with the low cost of free to introduce them to the comic book medium on Free Comic Book Day.

Free Comic Book Day is used as a celebration of this beloved medium as many comic bookshops also host a bevy of community events including costume contests, creator signings, drawings by guest artists, raffles and prizes, photos with costumed characters, and more throughout the celebratory day. While free that doesn’t mean every comic book is free, as the event organizer put together a huge list of almost 50 applicable free titles that new and veteran readers can pick up this Saturday.

Some of the major publishers participating in Free Comic Book Day include DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Dark Horse Comics, IDW Publishing, BOOM! Studios, and many more participate in the event. Also, popular series in the worlds of movies, TV shows, and even video games have been adapted into the medium including Avatar: The Last Airbender, Bloodborne, Buffy: The Vampire Slayer, Pokemon, Doctor Who, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and many more, they are some of the free titles being offered tomorrow on Free Comic Book Day.

Below is a full list of 48 comics that will be free to pick up this Saturday on Free Comic Book Day, check it out for yourself to plan ahead and learn what titles are free to pick up at your local comic book store.

All Ages (Rated for Everyone)

Source: Nickelodean

Teen (Rated for Ages 13+)

Source: Marvel

Mature (Rated for Ages 18+)