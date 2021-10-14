Onanoff Buddyphones Explore+ Headphones Review

Everyone likes to be able to privately listen to music, TV, and much, much more when using their smartphone or tablet. Additionally, gaming on a PC or portable devices like the Nintendo Switch may require some headphones to keep the volume down for mom and dad, while also letting your kiddos freely play.

The issue for little ones comes with the potential damage that regular headphones can incur to younger eardrums. ONANOFF has found a way to break through this issue with the ONANOFF line of Buddyphones, with the Explore+ model being the one in question here today.

These headphones are primarily meant for children and, as such, have limits as to the decibel level that can be attained, allowing parents some peace of mind when their children equip these bad boys. While everything comes as advertised, with a sleek design and good sound quality regardless of the limited audio spectrum, some questions come about the durability of this model.

“Definitely enough quality for kids, while keeping the price low enough that a damaged or lost pair of headphones won’t break the bank to replace.”

Capped at the WHO-recommended level of 85 decibels, the ONANOFF Buddyphones Explore+ Headphones are revolutionary in their limiting audio in order to ensure kids don’t hurt their ears when gaming or playing music. The surprising part was finding out that the sound quality was pretty solid for a cheaper, children’s version of their parent’s high-end headphones.

While not comparable to anything from Bose or Sennheiser, the ONANOFF Buddyphones Explore+ Headphones bring the beats to a reasonable level and keep things clear and concise. Definitely enough quality for kids, while keeping the price low enough that a damaged or lost pair of headphones won’t break the bank to replace.

On that note, the ONANOFF Buddyphones Explore+ Headphones aren’t the most durable feeling headphones out there. While they have a good amount of bend, and the foldable joints allow for easier storage, those very joints feel like the exact spot where my children will attempt to snap these headphones in half at some point. Being made of a simple plastic material, these headphones are the Fisher-Price edition and not just in the target demographic, but in overall quality. While my children have yet to do this set in, it feels like a ticking time bomb as I witness them fight over the tablet on the couch, pulling on the headphones back and forth.

“The ONANOFF Buddyphones Explore+ Headphones can be utilized for FaceTime with grandma and grandpa…”

One nice feature added to this device is the removable cable, which allows for nicer storage when paired with the foldable headset, as well as the fact the cable has a built-in microphone much like some other earbuds and headphones on the market. This means that the ONANOFF Buddyphones Explore+ Headphones can be utilized for FaceTime with grandma and grandpa, as well as for other voice-activated activities they may find.

Taking things to the next level is the available splitter, which stops my kid’s incessant arguing by allowing a second set of headphones to be plugged into the same tablet in order to allow them to enjoy these experiences together, rather than having to constantly mediate tablet time back and forth.

While comfortable, with the leather earmuffs and soft plastic headband, the ONANOFF Buddyphones Explore+ Headphones limit themselves to certain ages with their smaller design. While obviously made for smaller kids, once over the age of 10 or so, I could see some children having trouble using this set any more simply due to the size of the headphones. Lacking many ways to adjust them, this headset simply won’t be a long-term option once your child gets into middle school or potentially younger.

All in all, the ONANOFF Buddyphones Explore+ Headphones get the job done for the right price. While they aren’t spilling over with features or expensive materials, they are a proper set of protective headphones for your younger children, and at the low MSRP, it’s hard to really complain. I must say the durability concerns have me questioning this set, while comfortable and well-designed, but other than the fact these will only really be able to be used by children who are fairly young, you have a set of headphones that is perfect for car rides, visual learning, and staying in touch with family and friends.