PB Tails CHOC 2.0 Controller Review 

A good wireless controller is vital to any console gaming setup. Though many companies focus on the Xbox and PlayStation varieties, you don’t often see them compatible with Nintendo Switch. The PB Tails CHOC 2.0 Metal controller was a very unique-looking option for the Switch, and I just had to know how the jagged edges felt in my hands.

I personally loathe the Nintendo Switch joycons, even with the grip. I’ve never found them comfortable, and I really only use them when the Switch is in handheld mode. Looking at the PB Tails CHOC 2.0 Metal controller, you’d think it would be incredibly uncomfortable, but it has become my favourite wireless controller for Nintendo Switch by far—and look at its little face!

I will note that it uses Bluetooth and can also be used for PC, Steam Deck and Raspberry Pi, but Switch was my console of choice. The CHOC 2.0 was simple to pair to my PC and Nintendo Switch, though Epic Games did not approve. The controller worked fine with Steam, though. I usually stick to Xbox controllers for PC, and the A + B buttons are swapped between this Switch-style controller and Xbox devices, so you can get turned around if you’re used to one and not the other.

At 4.72in x 3.15in x 0.91in, the PB Tails CHOC 2.0 controller is just about the size of an Xbox controller without the bottom grips. The CHOC 2.0 fits me perfectly, and the edges fit my fingers so they sit on the triggers effortlessly. Mind you, I am smaller, meaning I have small hands, so someone with larger hands may find this a little more cramped. The size is also perfect for travel. Since it’s under an inch thick, the PB Tails CHOC 2.0 controller slips into my bag without creating a lot of extra bulk.

The PB Tails CHOC 2.0 controller comes with a USB-C charger and is available in a variety of skins that, surprisingly, aren’t all made the same. The Knight Warrior, Sakura Warrior and Wukong are all made with a zinc alloy and polycarbonate shell. The metal casing feels sturdy and gives a bit of weight to the PB Tails CHOC 2.0 controller, ensuring it feels like a pro controller. The Zozo and Mr. Wulong skins, however, only feature the polycarbonate shell. I did not test these two, so I can’t speak to the difference between them.

I have been hooked on my Switch with a series of games like Disney Dreamlight Valley and am back at designing a heavy-duty farm in Stardew Valley. This means I’m putting in serious hours, so a comfortable, reliable controller is necessary. The PB Tails CHOC 2.0 controller never let me down in terms of battery life. I made it through every session without worrying about the controller dying even once. It is rumoured to have up to 16 hours of battery, and I can absolutely confirm this battery lasts.

The PB Tails CHOC 2.0 controller features asymmetric vibrating motors, and boy, are they strong. I never had any complaints about them, but the motors make themselves known and are a little loud. Battery life will depend on features like this, so keep that in mind when using it, but I had them on the whole time and never had an issue.

So its shape is surprisingly comfortable, the metal shell feels good in your hands, and the battery life is exceptional; what else is there? Durability. Unfortunately, the PB Tails CHOC 2.0 controller eventually meets the same issue that many game controllers face: drift. I was lucky to test the controller for almost 6 months before writing, and the CHOC 2.0 did begin to have a left stick drift. It took almost the whole time to develop, but sadly, the PB Tails CHOC 2.0 controller is not immune to that particular controller killer.

The CHOC 2.0 rings up at $55 USD, which is about $15 cheaper than the Nintendo branded pro controller. So not only is the PB Tails CHOC 2.0 controller more affordable, but I find it more comfortable, less bulky and far more interesting to look at. The designs are incredibly creative and bright; tie that in with everything else I’ve raved about, and the PB Tails CHOC 2.0 controller is a tough contender to beat.