Pete Davidson Takes on Role as The Ramones’ Frontman

Pete Davidson is set to star in I Slept with Joey Ramone, a biopic focusing on The Ramones’ lead that passed away from lymphoma in 2001.

Netflix launched the news about the film Thursday, stating it will be made with the cooperation and support of the Estate of Joey Ramone and the assistance of Rosegarten Films.

The biopic is based on the memoir of the same name by Mickey Leigh, little brother of Joey Ramone. Jason Orley is taking the helm as director. Orley and Davidson worked together on Pete Davidson: Alive from New York and Big Time Adolescence, and have once again teamed up to write the treatment for the movie. Everybody Loves Raymond producer Rory Rosegarten will be Executive Producing alongside Pete Davidson, Mickey Leigh and David Spiegelman. Netflix is once again working with STXfilms Motion Picture Group to develop and produce I Slept with Joey Ramone after the series Rise of Empire: Ottoman and Work It.

The Ramones (Photo Credit The NY Times)

Chairman of STXfilms, Adam Fogelson spoke about the upcoming feature and a little about where it came from, “When you share a bed with someone – and not just a bed, but a childhood, a family, and a lifetime – you know that person better than anybody else. Mickey Leigh not only collaborated with his big brother’s band – he has irreplaceable memories of and insights into Joey Ramone, having supported him when no one else would and witnessed him overcome adversity in the most dramatic way. I Slept with Joey Ramone is a great rock anthem that will make an equally great rock biopic, set apart by a universal story of family. Pete is perfect for this role and we’re excited he and Jason will be bringing this icon of rock to life and thrilled to be collaborating once again with our friends at Netflix.”

I Slept with Joey Ramone is currently listed on IMDB as in development, with no news of filming or a release date yet.