YouTube Crashed Earlier This Morning

The behemoth of streaming, YouTube, crashed for a period of time earlier this morning causing issues for thousands of users.

While many of us on one side of the world were just waking up and beginning our days, our friends across the pond were dealing with an outage for the most popular video viewing site in the world, YouTube. It is now back online and has been seemingly back to normal since being fixed earlier, but the outage lasted for approximately an hour and half before it was repaired.

According to a report from The Daily Mail, YouTube is the second most popular website in the world, just behind it’s parent companies namesake, Google. That’s part of what makes the outage so odd, with the technological giant of Google behind it, issues like this are rare for the site, and an outage of this length doesn’t happen very often. The cause of the outage is still currently being investigated.

That history of reliability didn’t stop the thousands of users who were experiencing issues from taking to Twitter and other social media platforms to express their disgruntlement.

Greaatttttt. I needed something from #YouTube for completing my project and now its down 😡 #YouTubeDOWN — Namer Afzal Khan (Ribat-ul-Khail) (@AfzalNamer) April 26, 2021

I though there's something wrong with my network but it turns out youtube was down. It took me half an hour to complete the video with so much of buffering in between 😭😖 — Nisha|Jongdae🤍 (@Tunnisha6) April 26, 2021

YouTube has been one of the largest platforms on the internet for years, and since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic the world has been relying on it more than it ever has. Just last year Activision struck a deal with Google for the exclusive coverage of key Esports events on YouTube. Whether you go to YouTube for work or to relax, any outage even for a little over an hour still has repercussions for an incredible number of people, especially the creators on the site who rely on their YouTube channel as their major source of income.

That being said, hopefully this is the longest outage for a while that YouTube will have, and we won’t have to worry about these issues again. YouTube also responded to the #YouTubeDown on Twitter from its @TeamYouTube account, to reassure users that the service is now back online.