The Best Luggage and Bags For Travel 2026: Heading Abroad In Style

With travel now a bigger part of life than it has been in years, we at CGMagazine wanted to revisit the age-old question: which luggage is best for the trip ahead? As the magazine heads to more events, previews, and conventions, we found ourselves in the same position as many travellers—trying to find luggage that can handle the journey without letting us down. While there is no shortage of options, both in stores and online, finding the right carry-on or suitcase can be a real challenge.

With that in mind, we’ve put together a list of recommendations for the best luggage for travel, whether you’re heading on holiday, flying out for a work event or packing for a weekend getaway. We reviewed a wide range of suitcases, carry-ons and travel bags across various price points and features, ensuring there’s something for everyone.

We have compiled this list of the best luggage based on price, value, durability and features. This list may be updated as more options become available throughout the year. We only include pieces that we at CGMagazine would personally use, so while there may be many more options on the market, if we wouldn’t trust one of these bags with our own gear and belongings, it won’t make the list.

Bellroy Transit Check-In

Brand: Bellroy

Price: $399

Store Link: Bellroy

We at CGMagazine have looked at a range of bags and luggage from Bellroy, and it has long been a favourite for carry-ons and everyday bags, so when the brand made its first move into checked luggage, you better believe we took notice. The result is exactly what you would expect from a company this highly regarded: a 69-litre hardside roller (also comes in a 101L version) that brings genuine design elements to a bag type that rarely feels unique. The shell is made from roughly 80% recycled polycarbonate with a matte, textured finish that absorbs scuffs rather than showing every scrape, and the rounded corners are engineered to reduce the impact points most likely to cause cracks over time. At 3.9 kg, it sits in a reasonable range for a full-size check-in, and the 60mm HINOMOTO Miraclent ball-bearing wheels handle cobblestones and uneven terminal floors with a noticeably smoother roll than most competitors.

For gamers, students, or creators, the bag is incredibly configurable and offers plenty of options to fit your gear and belongings while keeping everything relatively safe. Rather than defaulting to a standard compression strap system, Bellroy uses magnetic mesh panels that snap shut over your clothing in seconds, making packing and unpacking far less of a chore. An integrated packing cell at the top of the compartment adds an extra layer of organization for undergarments and smaller items. But for us, what really makes the bag something worth considering is Bellroy’s repair-first approach: the wheels, telescoping handle, and TSA lock are all consumer-replaceable using a hex key and Bellroy’s Fix-it Kits, no return shipping required. Backed by a 10-year warranty, the highest tier Bellroy offers, this is a suitcase built to outlast a passport or two.

Timbuk2 FreeStyle Collection

Brand: Timbuk2

Price: Starting at $379 USD

Purchase Link: Timbuk2

Tikbuk2 launched their FreeStyle collection, which comes in a variety of sizes to suit any of your travel needs, including the Carry-On, Carry-On Plus, Check-In, and Check-In Plus. Each piece is available for individual purchase, but the line also comes in packages as a trio or duo. These bags feature a polycarbonate hardshell complete with reinforced corners, 55mm dual rubber spinner wheels, and a 1.5-inch zipper expansion. They also offer extra security with a TSA-approved lock. There is also plenty of space for organization and storage thanks to included laundry bags and zippered compartments inside.

We tested both the Carry-On and Check-In models, and to say they glide like a dream would be an understatement. These bags handled the rough roads of Rome with zero issues, and while other bags’ wheels crumbled (literally), the FreeStyle collection held up. The FreeStyle Carry-On is 21.9″ H × 14″ W × 9.8″ D, while the FreeStyle Check-In is 26.1″ H × 18.9″ W × 11.5″ D. It is important to note that the Carry-On is definitely on the higher end of what airlines will allow, and might result in extra looks at the airport. Overall, the Timbuk2 FreeStyle Collection surpassed expectations and comes highly recommended by our team.

Samsonite Paralux Spinner Carry On

Brand: Samsonite

Price: $329.99 USD

Store Link: Amazon

If you are like me and carry a lot of gear while travelling, the idea of gate-checking your equipment is horrifying. The Samsonite Paralux Hardside Spinner offers a level of protection that soft-shell bags simply cannot match. For those carrying sensitive lenses or a drone, the rigid exterior provides peace of mind when squeezing into overhead bins. It also addresses the biggest annoyance of hard-side luggage: accessibility. The Paralux features a unique Dual Access front door that allows users to retrieve a laptop or travel documents without spreading the entire suitcase open on the airport floor. It is a feature that feels tailor-made for editors working on the go.​

Mobility is another standout feature for those hauling heavy gear, and one I personally value. The bag is equipped with suspension wheel technology that absorbs shock and reduces noise, ensuring a smooth glide over uneven terminals or pavement. This stability is crucial when carrying expensive technology and needing to move quickly. The interior is equally thoughtful. It features a Recyclex lining made from post-consumer bottles and an integrated AirTag holder to help keep track of gear.

While it lacks the dedicated camera dividers of a specialized backpack, the open interior, combined with compression straps and included packing cubes, makes it highly adaptable for third-party camera inserts. The handle system is robust, with a RightHeight adjustment that allows users to customize the grip. This is particularly useful when stacking a second bag or backpack securely on top. For creators who need a professional look without sacrificing the safety of their gear, the Paralux is a reliable, road-ready workhorse.

Brand: Peak Design

Price: $299.99 USD

Store Link: Amazon

Driven by the philosophy that no two trips are the same, the Peak Design 45L Travel Backpack is designed to be as adaptable as its user. Featuring a versatile and flexible design, the Travel Backpack offers multiple carry modes, an adjustable main pouch, and a stowaway strap and belt system. With multiple access points and impressive storage capacity, this bag provides a blank canvas of storage potential.

Constructed from sturdy, water-resistant 400D nylon canvas and sealed with waterproof UltraZips, Peak Design aims to provide a durable and protective option for all your camera gear. Extra-large side pouches make stowing a tripod simple, while the expandable center pouch (35L to 45L) offers various pockets and compartments for smaller items. The center pouch is designed to accommodate an impressive amount of camera gear, easily handling both packing cubes and loose equipment. The Travel Backpack also complies with international carry-on standards, making it ideal for flying.

In addition to its excellent storage capabilities, the Peak Design 45L Travel Backpack features what the company calls 360-grab handles, allowing you to quickly grab the bag from any angle, ensuring you’re ready to move at a moment’s notice. The stowaway straps use a magnetic clip system to easily conceal and store both the shoulder and belt straps when not in use. For content creators constantly on the go, the Peak Design 45L Travel Backpack is ready to adapt to any travel situation, making it one of the best bags for creators.

Peak Design Travel Backpack 45L, Sage, Expandable 35-45L Design, Rear and Top Access, Weatherproof Shell, Laptop Sleeve, Ideal for Travel or Everyday Carry, Versatile Backpack for Men and Women TRAVEL BACKPACK 45L: Built for 1-bag travel, the 45L Travel Backpack offers intuitive organization, weatherproof protection, and expandable storage – all in a clean, rugged form that adapts to your gear and destination.

DESIGNED TO ADAPT: Expandable from 35L to 45L, this carry on approved pack adjusts to fit your load. Side pockets expand to hold bottles or tripods, while top, side, and rear access points keep your gear within easy reach.

Bellroy Transit Carry-On

Brand: Bellroy

Price: $299 USD

Store Link: Bellroy

While travelling for work, I constantly struggle to find a bag that can carry everything I need without a ton of bulk, especially when I want to avoid travelling with excessive gear. That has been a challenge. I recently had the chance to try the new Bellroy Transit Carry-On. While it is not built specifically for camera or gaming gear, its easy-to-use design and well-thought-out packing solutions made it an invaluable asset for events like Summer Game Fest and gamescom.

The Bellroy Transit Carry-On is a smart, durable roller that balances sleek design with real-world utility, making it an easy gift pick for frequent-flyer dads and campus-bound grads alike. It comes in two sizes: the globally compliant 34-litre standard model and the roomier 39-litre Plus, both built around a lightweight matte polycarbonate shell with silent Hinomoto wheels for smooth airport sprints and train hops without the rattle or bulk.

Also, as someone who is not kind to my luggage, I love the fact that the Transit Carry-On is designed to be repaired, not replaced. Wheels, handles, locks, and even the packing cubes are user-replaceable, and it is backed by a 10-year warranty — ideal for a gift meant to last through countless adventures or a late-night red-eye for a new project. This has become my go-to carry-on bag, and I have to commend Bellroy on the smart decisions it has made throughout the bag’s design. While not made for creators per se, it is a great companion and a welcome addition to my travel arsenal.