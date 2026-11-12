XBOX Playback is Here — You Can Now See Your Entire XBOX Gaming History

XBOX Playback brings highlights from your own XBOX history across every generation in a personalized experience, and it’s available now.

XBOX is doing the unthinkable: they’re making players look at their past. Today, XBOX Playback has been revealed, and it is allowing fans to take a look at their gaming story through the XBOX lens. Fans can revisit when their journey began, check to see where they’ve spent the most time playing, and take a look at some of the hardest achievements they’ve earned to date. It’s basically an XBOX time capsule, wrapped behind a small login screen.

Each XBOX Playback is unique to the individual, and it includes your first XBOX game, total time played, most-played game, top years of gameplay, longest active streak during your storied history and more. Everyone’s Playback will be different, even if you played every Raid alongside your favourite Destiny 2 companion or delved every dungeon in The Elder Scrolls Online in a group of four. Whether you remember the black and white buttons using the massive Duke controller, or if you booted up your first XBOX Series X console this year, each fan will have a personalized story waiting for them.

How To Activate XBOX Playback

Starting today, you can watch your Playback directly on your console — hit the option on the console dashboard — or watch your personalized video on the web by signing in with your XBOX account here. To go even further, the Playback Archive on the web allows fans to explore more of their available gameplay history.

Fans should note that XBOX Playback will roll out gradually throughout the day (it just launched), so fans who are missing data might have to hold tight for accuracy purposes. All in all, XBOX Playback allows fans to take a trip down nostalgia lane, whether they’re proud of the countless hours grinding in Diablo IV or not, and might ultimately make you take up the mantle of an old favourite.