Editor’s Choice: 5 Tips for a New Dungeon Master

So, you’ve decided (or been elected) to be the Dungeon Master for your group’s next game of Dungeons & Dragons. It can seem daunting, but with these tips, you’ll be able to relax and create a fun experience for everyone at the table.
The Dungeon Master is the cornerstone of any Dungeons & Dragons game (and the same applies for Game Masters in Pathfinder, or whatever your game of choice calls them). While they get to share in the highs and lows with the players, they aren’t truly players themselves—they are the game itself. It’s a responsibility, but it can also be incredibly rewarding if everything goes well on both sides of the table.
Every Dungeon Master has their own style, rhythm, and approach to how they handle their duties, but there are some general best practices that can help you find yours, keep organized during games, and most of all, ensure that everyone has as much fun as possible.