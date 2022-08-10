Modern Rpgs: Live Out Your Wildest Fantasies

It is no secret that spending time playing video games has been subject to criticism – particularly for being a supposed waste of time and productivity. As we’ve stated here before on CGMagOnline, not all video games are violent or brain-numbing, however. In fact, we argue that spending time playing certain video games is invaluable because it can be a way to relax, make a living and keep the brain active. With this in mind, let’s have a look at some of the most fun modern RPGs (role-playing games) currently out there on the market.

Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion

Founded on a hilarious, niche idea, this colourful RPG sees players solve mind-testing puzzles, defeat somewhat adorable villains, and unite a team of the bravest groceries around to fight for the sake of justice. Did I mention that you’re a turnip?

That’s right, this game is played through the eyes of a turnip and bathe in the glory that this determined vegetable can bring. There’s more: Turnip Boy’s arc of redemption is a result of his refusal to pay taxes. In an epic tale of a vegetable who must repay his debts before gathering the garden’s mightiest heroes, Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion is a great shout if you’re looking for some light-hearted fun.

Cookie Run: Kingdom

After baked creatures, a product of witches of the past, were scattered across the world and forced to reunite against a harbinger of darkness, players can take control of ‘The Five’ – a group of cookies with special powers – to fight against evil and restore peace in the world.

From battles to bounties, this light-hearted story mode RPG is a great way to kick back and explore your imaginative side. Picture cookies, evil forces, and epic fight scenes – a formula for success. It has built quite the audience since its launch, but anyone unfamiliar with the game can read more about Cookie Run here. You can also find plenty of tips and tricks around if you ever get too stuck (it’s okay – we’ve all done it).

Child of Light

If you’re looking for a more serious and fantastical experience, Ubisoft brings us this beautifully made game, designed to provide an immersive fairy-tale experience to its players. If the stunning visuals don’t impress you, the poetically produced script will.

Child of Light players take control of protagonist Aurora to embark on a mission to retrieve the moon, sun, and stars. Escape from the troubles of life into this visually-stunning world and immerse yourself in its amazing story – you’ll have a blast.

So, RPGs and video games, in general, can actually be pretty creative, intuitive, and productive. There’s definitely a dash of crazy in the concept behind a few of them, but that’s what we love as video game players. Far from damaging, these games are actually super fun to play and not too hard to grasp for the average ‘newb’. What are you waiting for?