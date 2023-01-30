How Long to Beat and Complete Forspoken?

Forspoken has sparked controversy and fan reaction in a way unlike many Square Enix RPGs of recent memory, but people looking to jump in may wonder how long it takes to beat the game.

In Forspoken, you play as Alfre “Frey” Holland (Ella Balinska), a young woman from New York City who finds herself transported to the fantasy world of Athia. In order to find her way home, she must rely on her magical powers and make use of them to survive in this strange land. The people of Athia are under the oppressive rule of the Tantas, led by Tanta Sila (Janina Gavankar) and Tanta Prave (Pollyanna McIntosh). Alongside Frey on her journey are her sentient bracelet Cuff (Jonathan Cake), the archivist Johedy (Keala Settle), and Auden (Monica Barbaro).

So, with this vast new role-playing experience from Square Enix ready and waiting for you to explore, you may be wondering just how big the open world is, what features and gear are available to the plater, what it will take to complete it, and of course, whether the game has a new game plus or something to do once the main story is done. Fortunately, we have all these gaming answers and more, and this guide will explore them, along with giving you a sense of what it will take to complete Forspoken.

How Many Chapters In The Main Story of Forspoken?

Forspoken has 12 main story chapters and an additional post-game chapter. The majority of the chapters are initially dedicated to tutorials on the game’s mechanics and will take an hour if you just focus on completing the main objectives without interacting with any side content. However, as the game progresses and new chapters are unlocked, they become more difficult and contain more content, resulting in a two-hour completion time per chapter.

How Long Does it Take to Beat Forspoken?

With difficulty spikes scattered throughout the game, players may need to spend a little more playtime grinding and preparing for certain sections. The final boss, in particular, has several stages that could easily overwhelm an unprepared player. In total, if you are just looking to mainline the story, Frey’s adventure will take 20 and 25 hours to complete, with a few more hours needed for the post-game chapter.

How long to 100% Forspoken, then?

For the completionist players, Forspoken will find a wealth of side content and exploration in each chapter. These include special challenges, optional boss encounters, and a large number of detour side quests. As a result, players can look forward to spending an additional ten hours playing Square Enix’s latest RPG, bringing the total completion time to around 30 to 40 hours to complete before the credits roll.

Although Forspoken is shorter in length than most AAA video game titles, players may find it difficult to justify its AAA price tag. Where Forspoken really shines is in its replay value, as it offers four main types of magical abilities — Red, Blue, Green and Purple — allowing players to create a variety of character builds by varying the number of spells unlocked for each.

CGMagazine writer Chris de Hoog summed up his 8.5 review by saying, “Forspoken feels like a breath of fresh air for open-world adventures with its stylish engine, but is held back by pacing and other foibles.” so there is something there, and something well worth exploring, especially if the time investment is not so daunting.

Forspoken has great replayability, with each playthrough feeling different. Players can experiment with different combinations of abilities, combat styles and equipment, leading to an almost limitless journey of exploration and discovery, and with a stunning setting like the world of Athia, Forspoken is a game worthy of exploration.