How to Wirelessly Use an Xbox Controller for PC via Bluetooth

With today’s generation of gaming consoles there have been changes from where we began. Before everything had to be connected to a bothersome cable, while nowadays, nearly everything is wirelessly connected. Any of the Xbox One S and above controllers has both of the built in Xbox wireless connection and Bluetooth Connection, an older model of the Xbox One controller will be needing another method that we will cover in another guide.

If you are using the newer version of the Xbox controller, there may be a chance that it has a Bluetooth connection installed into it. Connecting the controller through Bluetooth is actually very simple. But for your sake, we will go through a step-by-step process.